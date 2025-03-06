Five Atlanta artists we want to see perform at the World Cup halftime show

On Wednesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced via Instagram that next year’s World Cup final will be the first in history to have a halftime show.

“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino said. The FIFA head honcho added that Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey will work with officials to select the artists.

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026, including one of the semifinals. Per Atlanta math, that should mean we have a more than passing chance of sending an ATLien up to New Jersey for the final match.

Besides, with Atlanta being one of America’s music epicenters, it wouldn’t be surprising (and certainly not disappointing) to see a musician with local ties rocking for more than 80,000 fans.

Who from Atlanta should make Martin and Harvey’s short list to headline the July 19 show? We have a few suggestions.

Lil Jon

Lil Jon is no stranger to world stages or making transcontinental hits. Back in August, the King of Crunk stole the show at the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: WSBTV Videos WATCH: Lil Jon lights up the DNC helping Georgia cast their votes for Kamala Harris during roll call

If the World Cup halftime show ends up needing a jolt of energy, they might take an early cue from the DNC in their talent search.

TLC

The aforementioned TLC performance doesn’t seem like a stretch.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

In February, it was announced that producer Dallas Austin will remix the 2026 FIFA World Cup them song. Perhaps Mr. Austin, a longtime TLC collaborator, can put in a good word for the bestselling American girl group of all time?

OutKast

Credit: Paul Zimmerman Credit: Paul Zimmerman

A rare glimpse of Big Boi and Andre 3000 on stage together performing “The Whole World” … Could you imagine?

It would take a monumental event such as this to bring the duo behind rap’s highest-selling album back to doing together after more than a decade.

Andre can bring his flutes, too.

Janelle Monáe

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

While we’re on the subject of artists with Dungeon Family connections, Ms. Monáe would be ideal. She’s was featured on the 2023 edition of “New Year’s Rockin' Eve,” has starred in Oscar-nominated flicks, and appeared in a FIFA-inspired Pepsi Super Bowl ad.

Usher

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

How soon is too soon when it comes to Usher? Is there such a thing?

Yes, he did bounce, rock and roller-skate his way across the Super Bowl LVII stage last February, but two years feels like enough time for him to run it back.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.