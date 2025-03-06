UATL
UATL

Five Atlanta artists we want to see perform at the World Cup halftime show

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey to help select acts for FIFA’s historic set.
Rapper Lil Jon performs during the Georgia roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Rapper Lil Jon performs during the Georgia roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
15 minutes ago

Picture this: It’s the FIFA 2026 World Cup final halftime show, and Lil’ Jon is standing in the middle of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium, squawking, “Turn down for what?!”

Or maybe that’s Atlanta’s own pop/R&B trio TLC singing “Waterfalls” live, in a downpour — à la Prince and his performance of “Purple Rain” at Super Bowl XLI in Minneapolis?

We can dream.

On Wednesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced via Instagram that next year’s World Cup final will be the first in history to have a halftime show.

“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino said. The FIFA head honcho added that Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey will work with officials to select the artists.

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026, including one of the semifinals. Per Atlanta math, that should mean we have a more than passing chance of sending an ATLien up to New Jersey for the final match.

Besides, with Atlanta being one of America’s music epicenters, it wouldn’t be surprising (and certainly not disappointing) to see a musician with local ties rocking for more than 80,000 fans.

Who from Atlanta should make Martin and Harvey’s short list to headline the July 19 show? We have a few suggestions.

Lil Jon

Lil Jon is no stranger to world stages or making transcontinental hits. Back in August, the King of Crunk stole the show at the Democratic National Convention.

ExploreAtlanta’s Dallas Austin is remixing FIFA’s 2026 World Cup theme song

Credit: WSBTV Videos

WATCH: Lil Jon lights up the DNC helping Georgia cast their votes for Kamala Harris during roll call

If the World Cup halftime show ends up needing a jolt of energy, they might take an early cue from the DNC in their talent search.

TLC

The aforementioned TLC performance doesn’t seem like a stretch.

The American R&B group TLC performs a live concert during the Danish music festival Roskilde Festival 2022 in Roskilde, Denmark on June 30, 2022. (Flemming Bo Jense/Avalon via Zuma Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

In February, it was announced that producer Dallas Austin will remix the 2026 FIFA World Cup them song. Perhaps Mr. Austin, a longtime TLC collaborator, can put in a good word for the bestselling American girl group of all time?

OutKast

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Rappers Big Boi (L) and Andre 3000 of OutKast perform during the 2014 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Credit: Paul Zimmerman

icon to expand image

Credit: Paul Zimmerman

A rare glimpse of Big Boi and Andre 3000 on stage together performing “The Whole World” … Could you imagine?

It would take a monumental event such as this to bring the duo behind rap’s highest-selling album back to doing together after more than a decade.

Andre can bring his flutes, too.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 11, 2023. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

While we’re on the subject of artists with Dungeon Family connections, Ms. Monáe would be ideal. She’s was featured on the 2023 edition of “New Year’s Rockin' Eve,” has starred in Oscar-nominated flicks, and appeared in a FIFA-inspired Pepsi Super Bowl ad.

Usher

Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

How soon is too soon when it comes to Usher? Is there such a thing?

Yes, he did bounce, rock and roller-skate his way across the Super Bowl LVII stage last February, but two years feels like enough time for him to run it back.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Gavin Godfrey is a senior reporter for the AJC who covers Black culture, entertainment, and diversity. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez during training camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United without its top three fullbacks after Ronald Hernandez ruled out

Manager Ronny Deila has three options to replace Hernandez.

Atlanta’s Young Thug set to perform first show since release from jail

Young Thug, who grew up in Atlanta as Jeffery Lamar Williams II, will headline the Belgian electro-rock festival Les Ardentes on July 5.

NASCAR stars enjoy immersive Mexico City visit ahead of first international Cup Series race

The Latest

Pastor Jamal Bryant speaks during a voter mobilization event at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, GA on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black conservative pundit criticizes Jamal Bryant after viral video

Atlanta-based bodysuit line LUSCA disrupts women’s fashion through comfort

How an Atlanta-born songwriter helped Beyoncé and Doechii win Grammys

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."