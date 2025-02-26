Atlanta’s Dallas Austin is remixing FIFA’s 2026 World Cup theme song

The soundtrack for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have an Atlanta influence.
Producer Dallas Austin announced that he was selected to remix the official FIFA theme song as part of a larger initiative involving artists from host cities.
Like the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup takes place every four years. The 2026 competition is the largest yet, with 48 teams and 104 matches in cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
In effort to promote diversity and creativity, along with Austin, FIFA recruited 15 other musicians to create Sonic IDs unique to their hometowns. The idea is that the musicians will develop jams that represent a host city’s culture.
Austin joins a list that includes Sango (Seattle), Tech N9ne (Kansas City) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Philadelphia) putting their spin on FIFA’s current theme.
“We’re really excited to be a part of this. Thank you FIFA, thank you World Cup. Thank you ATL,” Austin said in a video message posted to his Instagram account.
Starting June 15, Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, concluding with a semifinal showdown on July 15.
The tournament started incorporating theme songs and soundtracks in the 1990 edition, which took place in Italy. When the United States hosted the tournament in 1994, “Gloryland” by Daryl Hall and Sounds of Blackness got the nod.
Other past songs have come from Ricky Martin (1998) and Shakira (2010). Germany’s 2006 tracks included IL Divo and Toni Braxton’s “Time of Our Lives.” The most recent World Cup — which took place in 2022 in Qatar — came with an entire soundtrack.
From March 1 through March 16, FIFA will release a new Sonic ID and corresponding visuals, starting with Houston tropical bass outfit, Bombón.
“The project marks a milestone in the tournament’s legacy, blending global appeal with local flavor through music and sound,” according to a press release from FIFA, which noted that the soccer’s world governing body wants to create a musical anthology with the Sonic IDs.
“The Sound of Atlanta,” produced by Austin, will be released on March 6, and be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.
Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.
Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta United aims to reproduce 2018 success in 2025
The 2024 version was knocked out in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 2025 version is about to find out if it’s capable of finishing top four.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.