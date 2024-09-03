Making the Grade: Spelman explores the science behind beauty

“We’re the first to have this program primarily in the science department,” said Winfield. “But it was a very slow walk to get here.”

Winfield debuted the concept in 2008 during a summer program for incoming first-year students. From there, she expanded it into a seminar, and in 2019, the college began to look seriously at getting such a program credentialed and attracting students to it. In 2022, a certificate program was launched aimed at nontraditional students.

“These are people usually in the beauty industry already: cosmetic chemists who want to refresh their skills or cosmetologists who want to enhance their practical skills and maybe create some of their own,” Winfield said. “And we thought of entrepreneurs who may want credentials to add to their self-taught skills.”

During the four terms per academic year, the certificate track usually draws between 15 and 20 students per term, said Winfield. From that demonstrated interest, the program caught the attention of undergraduates who wanted to pursue the same field.

“There’s been a pretty overwhelming response,” said Winfield. “We had about 175 students sign the petition to support the program, though we won’t know what that will yield until later this semester. We average about 100 chemistry majors a year.”

Winfield said she’s confident the new program will create career pathways she didn’t have when she was in college.

“We created this for Black women in particular to have the opportunity I didn’t have 30 years ago,” she said. “This education intentionally prepares them to be scientists in the beauty industry that relies on well-trained talent..”

Information about the cosmetic chemistry program is online at spelman.edu.

MAKING THE GRADE

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to graduate school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.