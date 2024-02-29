Venture capital funding for African American-owned startups plummeted in the U.S. last year, with metro Atlanta seeing one of the worst declines, according to data released Thursday by data firm Crunchbase.

VC funding for Black-owned businesses fell 71% nationally in 2023 compared to 2022. In the Atlanta area, such funding declined by 79%, Crunchbase found.

Investing in upstart tech companies has generally declined in the past couple years amid higher interest rates, fears of recession that chilled investments as firms held onto cash and turmoil in the tech industry. Investors, in part, have prioritized immediate profits over supporting promising companies that are not yet making money.

Still, overall VC funding declined 37% last year or about half the rate of decline seen among African American startups.

Explore Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs

Black-owned companies generally attract only about 1% of VC funding despite African Americans making up about 14% of the U.S. population. In 2021, the year after the police killing of George Floyd and as businesses committed to investing in more Black-owned businesses, venture funding of African American companies reached a high-water mark nationally and in Atlanta.

VC investments in Black-owned startups reached nearly $5 billion in the U.S. in 2021. That figure plummeted by more than half to $2.4 billion in 2022. Crunchbase found in 2023, just $705 million in venture funding went to Black-owned startups, the first year that figure was less than $1 billion since 2016.

In the Atlanta area, Black-owned firms raised $467 million in 2021, which dropped to about $110 million a year later and only $23 million last year, Crunchbase found.

“The decline was worse in many of the metro areas that have in the past been strong pillars for investment into Black entrepreneurs,” Crunchbase found. “That includes the Atlanta, Boston and San Francisco Bay Area regions. … The decline in those regions is significant not just because they are some of the largest markets for venture investment in the U.S., but also because they historically have posted some of the strongest funding numbers for minority founders.”

The Crunchbase report did not outline causes, but the downturn also coincides with a pullback by many companies in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives launched in the wake of Floyd’s murder as some businesses prepared for a possible recession and as such efforts have come under attack, particularly by conservative groups and lawmakers. For instance, Atlanta-based venture capital firm Fearless Fund, which focuses on Black-women entrepreneurs, was sued last year by a conservative group alleging a grant program it runs is racially discriminatory.

Crunchbase said its report is based on data received through late February of this year.

The largest raise in Crunchbase’s data for a Black-founded metro Atlanta startup last year was for clean tech firm Cloverly, which received a $19 million Series A investment. Series A is typically the first investment capital a company raises after seed and angel investing.

Brittany Saadiq, vice president of development for the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, said the organization remains committed to building Black business. While venture capital funding of Black startups may have slowed, she said RICE has not had difficulty raising funds from donors for its mission.

”Whereas the climate is changing, the needs of Black entrepreneurs are not,” Saadiq said. “So we’re not backing away from it, we’re not shying away from it. And fortunately, we are still having many exciting conversations with potential donors who are willing to stand with us there.”

-This is a developing story and will be updated. Please return to ajc.com.