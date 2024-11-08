UATL
Atlanta hip-hop icons gather in East Point as Rico Wade monument unveiled

Late producer recognized with landmark in old neighborhood
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens poses with members of the Dungeon Family, including Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, along with DJ Greg Street and others during celebrations of Rico Wade’s life and legacy in East Point, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens poses with members of the Dungeon Family, including Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, along with DJ Greg Street and others during celebrations of Rico Wade's life and legacy in East Point, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

A monument honoring producer Rico Wade is now at the intersection of Headland and Delowe Drives in East Point.

The new historical marker is a shiny black cornerstone with a gray sketch of his face and a short biography highlighting the founding member of Organized Noize. Their pioneering production style defined Atlanta hip-hop in the early 1990s with rugged beats and slick bass riffs.

“This is truly a measure of success and exactly what he deserved,” Goodie Mob member CeeLo Green said to the crowd.

Family members, former Dungeon Family members, and music colleagues will gather on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to celebrate Rico Wade’s impactful life and legacy. During the ceremonies, a monument replica was unveiled in East Point, Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Wade died in April at age 52. The cornerstone will move from the Headland and Delowe shopping plaza at the intersection to become a permanent landmark on the lot where the ceremony took place in February 2025.

The space used to be Delowe Garden Apartments, the housing development where Wade grew up with his mother, two sisters and Dungeon Family members.

Orlando McGhee, Organized Noize’s manager, said the City of Atlanta’s original plan was to rename a street in Atlanta but East Point suggested to go with something permanent.

“We wanted to make sure that his legacy lives on because this is where everything was started and created,” McGhee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreREAD: Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said

East Point hosted an hourlong ceremony on the lot, prior to the monument’s debut, filled with laughs, hugs and handshakes.

Introduced at the beginning of the program by V-103 radio personality Greg Street, Dee Dee “Peaches” Murray led the program with a recital of Peaches (Intro),” the opening track of OutKast’s 1994 debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” which features her voice.

“Yeah, that sure feels good,” Murray said from the podium.

Poet Ruben “Big Rube” Bailey shared an original piece he wrote to honor Wade. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the audience Wade’s vision was instrumental in raising the city’s profile in hip-hop and pop culture.

“He brought forth the soul and essence in Southern hip-hop. Everybody that travels to, lives in or that’s going to be in Atlanta will be able to acknowledge who this man was,” Dickens said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his remarks during the celebrations of Rico Wade’s life and legacy in East Point on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

ExploreREAD: Atlanta program named after hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade has first commencement

East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham says Wade’s prolific output and regular mentions of the neighborhoods on his records promoted East Point for tourism.

“He created an attraction and destination for the world,” Ingraham said. “He gave the world some great music that made our bodies move and uplifted our community.”

Music performances include singer Lil Will singing his 1998 underground classic “Looking for Nikki,” rapper Slimm Calhoun, and R&B group Mista, who sang “Blackberry Molasses.”

William ”Lil Will” Jones, left, performs during the celebrations of Rico Wade’s life and legacy in East Point on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

The remaining time was everyone sharing fond memories of Wade. Before he started producing, he worked at a beauty supply store at the Headland and Delowe shopping center.

Several notable attendees spoke to the AJC about the moment and what Wade meant to them.

Songwriter Marqueze Ethridge remembers Wade as a mature and responsible man of the house. “We had full-time jobs because we wanted to help support the strong Black women that were raising us,” he told the audience with a heavy Southern accent.

Former Goodie Mob member, singer, and songwriter CeeLo Green poses with his wife, Shani James, as they arrive in East Point to celebrate the life and legacy of Rico Wade on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Dungeon Family member Jamahr “Backbone” Williams regularly stayed with Wade and his relatives. He says they became his surrogate family and boosted his confidence about rapping.

“His mama let us come over, live, lay and stay even when my parents didn’t believe in what I was doing,” he said.

David “Mr. DJ” Sheats, Grammy-winning producer and Wade’s cousin, said being on the grounds reminds him of how Wade and his peers used their creativity to keep them out of trouble.

“This is where we learned how to be men, hustle in the streets, commune together and make music because of a lack of things to do in this environment,” he said.

Kawan Prather speaks during the life and legacy celebrations of Rico Wade in Esat Point on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Ramon Campbell, Rico Wade’s best friend, said he was a selfless and relentless visionary who could see his friends’ potential. “He had a passion to see other people succeed,” Campbell said. “His gift was recognizing so many great talents in Atlanta and he didn’t stop until he fulfilled that dream.”

ExploreREAD: Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray

Organized Noize member Ray Murray agrees with Campbell that Wade knew how to keep his circle encouraged. “He believed in all of us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves, and we tried to do the same thing with everybody that we messed with in the music industry and our neighborhood,” Murray said.

Known by those close to him for being outspoken and extroverted, Wade could turn on the charm. Organized Noize member Patrick “Sleepy” Brown says his creative partner was sociable. “He knew how to speak in front of crowds, have the whole room laughing and wanting to hear every word he said,” Brown said.

Organized Noize member Sleppy Brown smiles as Ray Murray looks as he speaks during the celebrations of the life and legacy of Rico Wade in Esat Point on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Before Wade died, he was planning to purchase the building next door to the old lot and convert it into a recording studio. He also had plans of revitalizing the green space where the apartments once sat. McGhee says those plans will continue.

“Rico was an investor in people and loved this area so much,” McGhee said.

ExploreREAD: Shanti Das on Rico Wade: ‘He was a visionary’

Organizers of the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival announced they’re renaming the music panel in Wade’s honor.

Former Dungeon Family and Outkast member Big Boi speaks during the life and legacy celebrations of Rico Wade in Esat Point on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Sons Rico Wade Jr. and Ryder Wade told AJC they’re happy to witness the warm reception their father, who they refer to as their “best friend” continues to receive.

“The party hasn’t stopped,” Rico Wade Jr said. “He may have passed over six months ago, but people are still thinking about him and doing things to honor him.”

Keisha Scott, Rico Wade’s younger sister, considers the monument a full circle moment.

“This is amazing, and we’re extremely honored that the city of East Point took the time out to honor my brother and recognize what the area means to him and what he meant to East Point,” she said.

Christopher A. Daniel is a Black Culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is an Atlanta-based, award-winning journalist, cultural critic and ethnomusicologist. He previously taught courses at Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University.

