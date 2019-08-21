This Georgia restaurant was just named one of the 30 best restaurants in the world

The restaurant was also named to Eater's 2018 38 Essential Restaurants List and was named to Food & Wine's Restaurants of the Year list in 2015, the year it opened.

The World’s Best Restaurants list was curated by critic Besha Rodell, who remained anonymous as she “journeyed around the world to discover the best restaurants that travelers must visit right now.” The list was deliberately unranked to “reflect the most vibrant aspects of each location it represents, capturing dining experiences that fully express the culture of each country, city or region.”

“If someone were to plan an around-the-world trip based on these recommendations, we’d want them to feel as though they’d truly experienced the breadth of the world, not just found themselves in very nice dining rooms eating very nice meals in various locations,” says Travel & Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqueline Gifford. “We searched for balance, excellence, and mix.”

Rodell, a James Beard Award-winning writer, served as the restaurant critic at Atlanta’s Creative Loafing for seven years before joining the New York Times’ Australia bureau. She also previously served as a critic for LA Weekly.

To develop the World’s Best Restaurants list, Rodell accepted recommendations from a global panel of experts across the hospitality and restaurant industries made up of Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure editors and personalities including Ruth Reichl, Enrique Olvera, Gail Simmons, Alex Atala, Anne-Sophie Pic, Nina Compton and Marcus Samuelsson.

Over four months, Rodell visited 81 restaurants in 24 countries and across six continents.

The Grey joins 29 other restaurants on the list, including Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York; Jose Enrique in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Swan Oyster Depot in San Francisco; and VEA in Hong Kong.

