Here are Atlanta’s top-rated car rental services for your next road trip

“Brilliant rental experience, from pick up to drop off,” one recent reviewer said. “Only problem- couldn’t buy insurance while booking through Kayak, and ended up paying a much higher rate at Sixt. Regardless, one of my better car rentals till date, 10/10 would recommend.”

Enterprise

According to Travelocity, Enterprise’s Atlanta locations are consistently recommended within their system. The largest advantage of utilizing Enterprise is the company’s massive reach throughout the U.S. If you plan on dropping the car off somewhere far away from where you picked it up, Enterprise likely has another drop-off location nearby.

“Today, our massive network means Enterprise is the largest transportation solutions provider,” the company’s website said. “We offer car and truck rentals, as well as car sharing and car sales. We’re there when you need us with over 8,000 locations worldwide.”