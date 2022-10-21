ajc logo
Here are Atlanta’s top-rated car rental services for your next road trip

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
Drive in style

There is nothing quite like a good road trip. The scenic landscapes passing by the window, the cool breeze running through your hair, the memories of time spent with friends and family — it can be a magical experience. All the same, there is nothing magical about putting unnecessary miles on your car.

Renting a car can help ensure your next big trip goes off without any wear or tear to your own car. With all of that in mind, here are a number of Atlanta’s top rental car services for your next big trip.

Miles Car Rental Atlanta

According to Trip 101, Miles Car Rental Atlanta is one of Atlanta’s best rental companies. With good deals and a large variety of vehicles, it’s a business that has everything you’ll need.

“Whether it is for pleasure or business, you can find a vehicle that fits your necessities anywhere within the fifty states, always having the support from any of the major rental agencies, such as Alamo USA, Hertz USA or Avis USA, just to mention a few,” the company’s website said. “Our customers broadly recognize us because we guarantee an enjoyable experience and some of the most affordable prices; we manage simple requirements to rent and the entire process is quick and easy.”

Sixt

Sixt’s Atlanta locations earned high scores from cheapflights.com. Across 116 reviews, the company’s 15 Atlanta locations earned a perfect 5-star rating.

“Brilliant rental experience, from pick up to drop off,” one recent reviewer said. “Only problem- couldn’t buy insurance while booking through Kayak, and ended up paying a much higher rate at Sixt. Regardless, one of my better car rentals till date, 10/10 would recommend.”

Enterprise

According to Travelocity, Enterprise’s Atlanta locations are consistently recommended within their system. The largest advantage of utilizing Enterprise is the company’s massive reach throughout the U.S. If you plan on dropping the car off somewhere far away from where you picked it up, Enterprise likely has another drop-off location nearby.

“Today, our massive network means Enterprise is the largest transportation solutions provider,” the company’s website said. “We offer car and truck rentals, as well as car sharing and car sales. We’re there when you need us with over 8,000 locations worldwide.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

