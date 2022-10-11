Should you use a travel agent for your next vacation?

Explore Best places to pull over on your next road trip through Georgia

Go local

The New York Times reported that it is best to go local when choosing a travel agent.

“The same holds true for any professional service in your life,” Misty Belles of international travel agency network Virtuoso, told The New York Times. “If you know someone who is working with a travel adviser and was pleased with the experience, that’s a great place to start.”

As the travel agency business is shrinking, many agents and their respective businesses are reliant on their reputations to succeed. Consequently, the high recommendation of a trusted friend is a valuable resource for choosing an agent.

Previous experience with the destination

Professionalism, certification and a good reputation will take the modern travel agent far. But to make the most out of your experience, you will want to choose someone with experience arranging vacations at your intended travel destination.

According to The Travel Net, a travel agent does not necessarily need to have previous experience of traveling to the destination. But some travel agents do focus on particular areas of interest for their work, such as certain areas of the Bahamas or regions of Europe.

Choose a travel agent with professional experience managing vacation details within the area you wish to travel to.