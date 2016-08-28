Go Georgia: Lots of offerings for the adventurous

Various locations across North Georgia. 1-800-847-4842, georgiamountains.org, @exploregeorgia.

Providence Canyon State Park

Tucked away in the southwest corner of the state, 7 miles west of Lumpkin, Providence Canyon also is known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon.” The park’s stunning beauty spans more than 1,000 acres and five canyons of varying depths, all infused with hues of red, orange, pink and corals created by the natural soil. Visitors can hike the 3 miles of paths that follow the canyon rims or make their way into the deepest parts, about 150 feet down, along a 7-mile backcountry trail. (Those who make the successful trek into the backcountry are made members of the Canyon Climbers Club.) Along the way are two picnic shelters and nine campsites that can be reserved for a fee. An interpretive center, open on weekends during the busiest times of the year, gives an overview of the history, flora and fauna; the focus is on the area’s unique aspects, such as the summer-blooming plumleaf azalea known only to this part of the state. Special events invite visitors to join after-dark scavenger hunts, pumpkin-carving contests and a bit of stargazing with telescopes free from the interference of city lights.

8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin. 229-838-6870, gastateparks.org/providencecanyon, @GaStateParks.

The Sandbar

The Broad River, a 60-mile arm of the Savannah River, has its origins in the Appalachian Mountains, and while it snakes its way to join that larger waterway, it offers one of the best ways to commune with nature in the northeast area of the state. At the Sandbar, visitors will find the kayaks, life jackets, paddles, coolers and snacks they need to explore the quiet stretches, fast-moving rapids and waterfall that grace this section of the river. Pack your own snacks and some towels, and Sandbar staffers will shuttle you to the put-in point. At the end of the excursion are hot showers and changing rooms. Tent and log cabin rentals on the river’s edge are available for overnight stays. For those who prefer to view the natural area from an altitude significantly higher than water level, sign on for one of the zip line tours that crisscross the nearby Mill Shoals Creek. Both the five- and 10-line tours offer stunning vistas of the water and treetops before ending in a 1,200-foot drop that sends you flying across the Broad River.

3435 King Hall Mill Road, Bowman. 706-245-4163, thesandbarbroadriver.com.

Okefenokee Swamp Park

If you ever wondered where the wild things really are, a trip to the Okefenokee Swamp in South Georgia may put an end to further speculation. This park, a 600-square-mile natural area near Waycross, is part of the sprawling, state-owned wildlife refuge, home to an impressive array of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians. And there are at least 30 varieties of fish under the water’s surface. Black bears, otters, cranes, ospreys, water moccasins and alligators are among the most populous. Visitors may catch a glimpse of these creatures by making the half-mile round trip over the single-file boardwalk that passes within feet of the swamp. The boardwalk leads to a 90-foot observation tower, which is also accessible as part of the park’s guided boat tours that meander for about 45 minutes along the swamp’s deeper waterways. Another way to view the scenery and indigenous creatures is to ride the park’s replica steam train, which carries passengers along a 1.5-mile route around the swamp. Throughout the year, park experts conduct programs about the swamp and its critters and lead walks to the observation tower. Permanent exhibits showcase the natural wonders, and one features the work of Walt Kelly, the cartoonist who made the Okefenokee famous through his “Pogo” comic strip.

5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Road, Waycross. 912-283-0583, okeswamp.com.

Cloudland Canyon State Park

This 3,488-acre park sits on the western side of Lookout Mountain and crosses a deep gorge created by Sitton Gulch Creek. The terrain varies from 800 to 1,980 feet high and can be explored on foot, by mountain bike or on horseback. Along with experiencing spectacular scenic vistas, visitors can make their way to the two waterfalls or sign up for a guided tour of a natural cave. Along with the 4.8-mile rim hike, there’s a 2-mile path to the waterfalls, a 2-mile backcountry loop, a 6.5-mile gulch trail and more than 30 miles of bike paths. Spend the night in a yurt, tent, cabin or the open air. There’s also a group lodge and an RV campsite. The park also offers facilities for disc golf, tennis and fishing.

122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn. 706-657-4050, gastateparks.org/CloudlandCanyon, @GaStateParks.