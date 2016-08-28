Go Georgia: Lots of offerings for the adventurous

Looking for a few thrills? Whether it’s speeding along a zip line, hiking beside a waterfall or riding a boat into swampy wilds, Georgia offers a plethora of activities designed to sate those adventure cravings.
And, given the state’s mild climate, most outdoor adventures aren’t limited by season; camp, play golf, boat and explore the state’s vast natural beauty at just about any time of the year. There may even be a chance to snowboard if the weather gets a bit wilder than usual.
While waiting for that freak snowfall, find a few other ways to experience what Georgia has to offer:
Waterfall country
One of the most frequently asked questions by those visiting the North Georgia mountains is, “Where are the waterfalls?” Some are more well-known than others; the most famous is in Dawson County, where Amicalola Falls is the tallest in the Southeast, boasting a 729-foot cascade. Other favorites include High Shoals, north of Helen, and Hurricane Falls, found at the end of a trail with a swing bridge that crosses the deep Tallulah Gorge. Lesser-known cascades are hidden in the hills nearby and across several counties. To help hikers discover them all, the insiders at several local chambers of commerce, tourism boards and the 365 Degree Total Marketing firm teamed up to develop a waterfall app that has an edge over printed materials that often have vague directions and few GPS coordinates. After several months of first-hand investigation, the free Discover Georgia Waterfalls debuted in August with more than 50 locations, photos and descriptions of waterfalls in nine North Georgia counties. The app is available from the iTunes store and Google Play.
Various locations across North Georgia. 1-800-847-4842, georgiamountains.org, @exploregeorgia.
Providence Canyon State Park
Tucked away in the southwest corner of the state, 7 miles west of Lumpkin, Providence Canyon also is known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon.” The park’s stunning beauty spans more than 1,000 acres and five canyons of varying depths, all infused with hues of red, orange, pink and corals created by the natural soil. Visitors can hike the 3 miles of paths that follow the canyon rims or make their way into the deepest parts, about 150 feet down, along a 7-mile backcountry trail. (Those who make the successful trek into the backcountry are made members of the Canyon Climbers Club.) Along the way are two picnic shelters and nine campsites that can be reserved for a fee. An interpretive center, open on weekends during the busiest times of the year, gives an overview of the history, flora and fauna; the focus is on the area’s unique aspects, such as the summer-blooming plumleaf azalea known only to this part of the state. Special events invite visitors to join after-dark scavenger hunts, pumpkin-carving contests and a bit of stargazing with telescopes free from the interference of city lights.
8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin. 229-838-6870, gastateparks.org/providencecanyon, @GaStateParks.
The Sandbar
The Broad River, a 60-mile arm of the Savannah River, has its origins in the Appalachian Mountains, and while it snakes its way to join that larger waterway, it offers one of the best ways to commune with nature in the northeast area of the state. At the Sandbar, visitors will find the kayaks, life jackets, paddles, coolers and snacks they need to explore the quiet stretches, fast-moving rapids and waterfall that grace this section of the river. Pack your own snacks and some towels, and Sandbar staffers will shuttle you to the put-in point. At the end of the excursion are hot showers and changing rooms. Tent and log cabin rentals on the river’s edge are available for overnight stays. For those who prefer to view the natural area from an altitude significantly higher than water level, sign on for one of the zip line tours that crisscross the nearby Mill Shoals Creek. Both the five- and 10-line tours offer stunning vistas of the water and treetops before ending in a 1,200-foot drop that sends you flying across the Broad River.
3435 King Hall Mill Road, Bowman. 706-245-4163, thesandbarbroadriver.com.
Okefenokee Swamp Park
If you ever wondered where the wild things really are, a trip to the Okefenokee Swamp in South Georgia may put an end to further speculation. This park, a 600-square-mile natural area near Waycross, is part of the sprawling, state-owned wildlife refuge, home to an impressive array of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians. And there are at least 30 varieties of fish under the water’s surface. Black bears, otters, cranes, ospreys, water moccasins and alligators are among the most populous. Visitors may catch a glimpse of these creatures by making the half-mile round trip over the single-file boardwalk that passes within feet of the swamp. The boardwalk leads to a 90-foot observation tower, which is also accessible as part of the park’s guided boat tours that meander for about 45 minutes along the swamp’s deeper waterways. Another way to view the scenery and indigenous creatures is to ride the park’s replica steam train, which carries passengers along a 1.5-mile route around the swamp. Throughout the year, park experts conduct programs about the swamp and its critters and lead walks to the observation tower. Permanent exhibits showcase the natural wonders, and one features the work of Walt Kelly, the cartoonist who made the Okefenokee famous through his “Pogo” comic strip.
5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Road, Waycross. 912-283-0583, okeswamp.com.
Cloudland Canyon State Park
This 3,488-acre park sits on the western side of Lookout Mountain and crosses a deep gorge created by Sitton Gulch Creek. The terrain varies from 800 to 1,980 feet high and can be explored on foot, by mountain bike or on horseback. Along with experiencing spectacular scenic vistas, visitors can make their way to the two waterfalls or sign up for a guided tour of a natural cave. Along with the 4.8-mile rim hike, there’s a 2-mile path to the waterfalls, a 2-mile backcountry loop, a 6.5-mile gulch trail and more than 30 miles of bike paths. Spend the night in a yurt, tent, cabin or the open air. There’s also a group lodge and an RV campsite. The park also offers facilities for disc golf, tennis and fishing.
122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn. 706-657-4050, gastateparks.org/CloudlandCanyon, @GaStateParks.