5 free or cheap things to do in Rome

Explore 6 Georgia roadside attractions worth the drive

Cave at Rolater Park

This natural limestone cave is in Rolater Park just off the town square. Full of stalagmites and its “Devil’s Stool” formation, the cave stays 57 degrees even during Georgia’s hot summer. The cave is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends only. Although the park is free to enjoy, there is a $1 fee to check out the cave.

13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring, GA 30124

Jackson Hill Trail System

Jackson Hill was the location of Fort Norton, an earthen fortification system used to defend Rome.

A must for history and Civil War buffs, exhibits along the free trails include the Boswell Cabin Trailhead, a cotton gin, replicas of Civil War-era cannons, the Noble Brothers Foundry Lathe and a Corliss Steam Engine. Markers along the trails tell the story of the Civil War in Rome.

402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA 30161

Old Mill at Berry College

Often ranked among the most beautiful college campuses in the world, the 40 miles of trails at Berry College are worth exploring. But at the back of Berry's grounds is the Old Mill, built in 1930.

"During 1985, physical plant staff and student volunteers restored the mechanism and made grinding of corn meal once again possible. The Old Mill is operated on special occasions such as Mountain Day. When available, the Oak Hill Gift Shop sells cornmeal ground at the Old Mill," Berry's website states.

2277 Martha Berry Highway NW, Mount Berry, GA 30149

Myrtle Hill Cemetery

Historic Myrtle Hill Cemetery is the final resting place of Martha Berry’s parents, Woodrow Wilson’s cousin and first wife, one of the founders of Rome, and more than 20,000 other Romans who have died since 1857. Built on a hill so there is no fear of flooding, the cemetery’s six terraces provide views of downtown Rome to the northeast, the Etowah Valley to the east and the Appalachian foothills to the south.

20 Myrtle St., Rome, GA 30161