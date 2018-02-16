6 Georgia roadside attractions worth the drive

Doll's Head Trail

DeKalb County's Constitution Lakes Nature Preserve appears to be your run-of-the-mill county park. A paved trail meets boardwalk near the lakes, and fortuitous visitors glimpse river otter, beaver and turtles. Shortly after the boardwalk to the left ends, the Doll's Head Trail begins. In 2011, regular visitors started collecting trash within the park and using it to create art pieces along the trail. From dolls' heads to fishing lures, and antique toys to glass bottles, the upcycled junk art trail is worth a visit.

Beyond Atlanta

Goats on the Roof

Goats on the Roof is the epitome of a roadside stand. Feed the goats via a Rube Goldberg-esque bicycle contraption that elevates cups of food to the roof. When you're done, peruse the selection of Amish goods, homemade fudge and ice cream. Mine for gems and sit by the fire to roast marshmallows.

Rome labyrinth

Georgia is home to well over 50 labyrinths, but Rome’s labyrinth is immediately off the road with ample parking, and it’s free. The spot was originally an amphitheater built in the 1930s, but was repurposed by a local resident. 5,490 bricks laid end to end were officially dedicated in 2010.