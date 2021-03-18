THE NEXT FOUR: Small Workplaces Category

Founded in 1953, the firm is active in giving back to the communities they serve. One outreach program, CLA Foundation, provides grants to small businesses in need nationwide that align with its values. So far, $4 million has gone to more than 200 entities.

The Atlanta office has a Thanksgiving food drive each year and supports Big Brother, Big Sister Atlanta.

A few years ago, CLA started Young Advisory Councils (YACs) to get input from its youngest employees. In 2020, these councils came up with innovations for the Assurance department which have been implemented throughout the firm.

Also, in 2020, CLA expanded its existing diversity council to address the social injustices occurring in the nation. The firm began highlighting “equity” and implementing initiatives to create an equitable work environment for all.

CLA has several flexible benefits programs that enhance employees’ everyday lives. Employees can create an interactive wellness profile to help identify steps needed to better themselves. Personal coaching, tuition reimbursement, CPA exam study and test repayments, and paid continuing education are also offered.

3. Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE)

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) is the state’s largest educator association, with more than 95,000 members representing every public school system.

Founded in 1975, the nonprofit serves educators, advocates for public education, and supports recruiting new educators to the profession.

Its core business is to provide professional learning to enhance professional competence and confidence, build leadership, and lead to higher academic achievement for students while providing the best in membership, legal, and legislative support.

Through unparalleled legal coverage, legislative advocacy, professional learning, and robust member services, PAGE protects and empowers Georgia educators throughout all stages of their careers.

A Top Workplace for the second consecutive year, PAGE employs 56 in its Atlanta office. Employees said they enjoy helping public education in Georgia and feel they provide a valuable service to fellow educators.

“Flexibility and thinking outside traditional organizational and role structures are encouraged, appreciated, and supported,” wrote a PAGE employee, responding to a survey question on job satisfaction.

4. Integrated Financial Group, Inc.

Atlanta-headquartered Integrated Financial Group is a consortium of independent LPL financial advisors and business owners in 10 states across the country.

The consortium gives independent advisors or advisor teams the robust support of a large firm, providing members with a “think tank” of vast experience and professional designations. Resources and services include: HR including payroll, benefits and staffing, technology support, and office management and business consulting.

Integrated Financial Group has been a Top Workplace for seven consecutive years, and for 11 years, been named an Atlanta Business Chronicle Top 25 Financial Advisory firm. The firm is also a Top Ten “Large Enterprise” at LPL Financial, the largest independent broker dealer.

The firm’s goal is to be known as the “Premier Destination” for elite financial planners by 2025.

Employees’ benefits include group life, D.I., health, matching 401k, vacation, and sick leave.

5. OneStream Software, LLC

Based in Rochester, Michigan, OneStream Software is a global, independent corporate performance management (CPM) software company backed by private equity investor KKR. There are 56 employees in the Atlanta office and 425 companywide.

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. The company’s primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success by continually listening to changing needs and delivering the support and services needed.

OneStream offers its full-time employees a benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage. Paid holidays, time off, and sick time to care for themselves or a family member are included. Flexible work schedules are always available, as well as work-from-home opportunities.

OneStream offices have lounge areas with a basketball court, ping pong table, and a gym. When employees start to feel hunger pains, they can head down to the common areas stocked with healthy options to keep the ideas flowing.

This is the first company’s first Top Workplace ranking.