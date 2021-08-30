The best employers see the benefits of diversity, equity, inclusion

Inclusivity is critical to ensuring employees feel safe and comfortable being themselves in a place where they spend most of their day. It creates a sense of connection, increases employee satisfaction, and it also improves recruitment and retention.

Organizations that want to support diversity and inclusion in the workplace need to foster a culture that embraces the unique qualities of individuals. It’s especially critical in a global market where a company’s ability to innovate and stand out from the crowd hinges on its ability to embrace unique perspectives.

When companies value employees with diverse backgrounds, it shows employees that their unique qualities are assets to the team.

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s survey partner for Top Workplaces.