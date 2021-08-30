The best employers see the benefits of diversity, equity, inclusion

Companies are seeking ways to broaden their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by focusing on values, policies and practices that ensure all employees feel valued. It boosts employee trust and commitment, which directly impacts recruitment and retention efforts. Top Workplaces also prioritize their DEI efforts to champion a people-centered culture. Organizations that promote DEI efforts drive innovation and gain a competitive edge.
When you have a diverse workforce, you also gain the advantage of a diverse range of perspectives and viewpoints. It can be beneficial to driving your organization toward better products and services — and ultimately, better business outcomes. Consider these advantages:
- Higher revenue and better customer service. When employees believe they play an essential role and are valued, they are more invested and productive in their work.
- Innovative breakthroughs. Different perspectives challenge and companies in unexpected and beneficial ways.
- More effective recruitment efforts and the ability to attract top talent. Companies that focus on diversity efforts offer individuals the opportunity to thrive and grow, regardless of their background. It also helps companies to stand out in a crowded market and get the attention of prospective talent.
- Higher levels of employee engagement. Diversity in the workplace improves employee engagement. Individuals who feel valued and included are more to give their best effort and refer others to the company.
- Increased employee retention. Employees are more likely to be loyal and committed to a company that makes them feel genuinely included and supported.
Keep in mind that encouraging a diverse workplace is just a start. With this in place, inclusivity is essential. Best practices such as open-mindedness, recognizing bias, adopting change, and encouraging honest communication support these diversity and inclusion efforts.
When improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace, particular attention needs to be drawn to the gap between the two concepts. While an organization may be diverse, it might not be inclusive.
Inclusivity is critical to ensuring employees feel safe and comfortable being themselves in a place where they spend most of their day. It creates a sense of connection, increases employee satisfaction, and it also improves recruitment and retention.
Organizations that want to support diversity and inclusion in the workplace need to foster a culture that embraces the unique qualities of individuals. It’s especially critical in a global market where a company’s ability to innovate and stand out from the crowd hinges on its ability to embrace unique perspectives.
When companies value employees with diverse backgrounds, it shows employees that their unique qualities are assets to the team.
Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s survey partner for Top Workplaces.