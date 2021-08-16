Tell us why your business is a Top Workplace

With Georgia’s unemployment rate edging back towards pre-pandemic levels, area companies face an increasingly tight job market where every advantage is needed to attract and retain the best talent.
Participation in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces, now in its 12th year, is one of the best ways to not only find out where your strengths are but to help get the word out about how happy your employees are.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is seeking nominations for its annual Top Workplaces. It’s a chance to hear from your employees on how much they enjoy going to work and for you to show off all the ways you support your staff and customers.
“Our folks worked harder this past year than they’ve ever worked,” Pat Flood, regional operating partner at the 2021 top mid-size employer Supreme Lending, said. “They did an amazing job of adapting, and I think, in large part because they care so much about being a part of our organization, they did whatever was necessary to make it work.”
Every year, thousands of employees from area businesses are surveyed by the AJC’s partner, Energage, at no cost. Top employers are recognized at a special event, in a print section and an online directory at ajc.com.
In the latest survey, one Supreme Lending employee said, “I am always motivated to keep working hard, and I know that my hard work will pay off.” Another said, “My job plays to my strengths as a person.”
Last year, 244 companies participated in the survey, out of 3,268 nominated as the region’s best workplaces. More than 34,000 employees responded to the surveys.
Based on employee feedback, Top Workplaces named 175 companies as the best places to work for 2021. Brasfield & Gorrie, Supreme Lending Southeast Region, and Cornerstone Christian Academy were the top companies in the large, medium, and small categories.
The AJC Top Workplaces recognizes leaders and companies that excel in training, benefits, and direction in the 17-county metro region.
Eligible counties are Cherokee, Bartow, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Coweta, Hall, Henry, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.
To nominate a company, go to ajc.com/TWPnominate. For more information about the program, call 404-526-2620 or email advertising@ajc.com. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 17.