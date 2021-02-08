Join us for the AJC’s 12th annual Top Workplaces Awards

For 12 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces event has recognized Atlanta-based companies where employees are beyond satisfied with their working experience, and this year will be no different.
As in years past, the AJC’s 2021 Top Workplaces will celebrate Atlanta’s 175 most dynamic companies. The virtual event is free to attend and will be hosted by AJC editor-in-chief Kevin Riley.
At the virtual event, attendees will find out who made this year’s list and hear from the top companies and leadership winners in each business category. This top workplaces list will also spotlight businesses across the metro area that have high employee satisfaction. Details on how to view the virtual program will be sent prior to the event date.
Energage, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s survey partner, invited 3,035 companies to participate and surveyed 243 of them. The surveyed companies employ 56,045 people in metro Atlanta. Of those people, 55,041 employees received surveys, and 33,883 responded.
Based on an analysis of those employee surveys, Energage identified the top 175 workplaces, 59 of which are new to the list, including the Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. The breakdown of the list is as follows:
- Top 19 Large (out of 22 participants with 500 or more employees in the region)
- Top 70 Midsize (out of 88 participants with 150-499 employees in the region)
- Top 86 Small (out of 135 participants with 149 or fewer employees in the region)
The virtual event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Register for free today at AJC.com/TWP.