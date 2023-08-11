Cornerstone Christian’s Colin Creel: teacher, coach administrator

Colin Creel, 49, has been headmaster of Cornerstone Christian Academy since 2011. He was previously assistant director of admissions at Wake Forest University and was a teacher, coach and administrator at Wesleyan School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business management (with a minor in theater minor) and a Master’s Degree in communications from Wake Forest.

Describe how you rose to the top and when you took over

”I was hired in 2011 from a K-12 school as the headmaster. My approach has always been to identify growth opportunities, cast the vision, and assemble the appropriate team to accomplish our goals.”

What do you believe is unique about your management style?

“I am very accessible to our staff. I do my best to listen well, synthesize the information, and respond accordingly.”

What is your most vital attribute as a leader?

“My ability to attract and retain the most talented team of purposeful individuals is my most vital attribute. A successful school needs a wide variety of skill sets and personalities to connect with, encourage and inspire a wide spectrum of students.”

How do you stay on top of your game and ahead of your competitors?

“Answering the question, ‘What is best for our students?’ drives our thinking. We are constantly exploring best practices, but ultimately putting the needs of our students first takes care of everything else.”

What would you be doing if you weren’t doing this?

“Had I not pursued a career in education, I would have pursued a career in consulting. For better or worse, I am always wired to ask, ‘How can we do this better or more effectively?’

What’s your favorite thing to do outside work?

“I love spending time with my family in any capacity. My children are growing quickly, and I want to treasure these years as much as possible, so I chose to work in a K-8 school.”

If you have hobbies, can you name a couple?

“My wife certainly wishes I had more hobbies, but running and cheering for Wake Forest athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals would be the mainstays over the years.”

What is your favorite book, song and movie?

The Bible, anything on the ‘80s on 8 radio, “Back to the Future.”

Share a little about your family.

“I married a native Georgian, Krista, in 2005. We have three children, Cole (15), Cooper (13) and Chloe (11). Our family enjoys hiking, playing games and anything involving water. Cornerstone has been a family endeavor since the beginning. Our kids often lend helping hands, and Krista has been instrumental in the success of Cornerstone, as she has served the school in a wide array of volunteer roles.”