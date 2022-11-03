Winning play for Earth Matters on Stage inspires deep reflection on climate change

Most of May’s work has focused on what she calls ecodramaturgy, which the festival is intended to nurture. Her goal was to inspire dramatists to begin to address ecological concerns and realities as human beings. The first festival drew 160 submissions, and the winning play was “Odin’s Horse” by Chicago playwright Rob Koon. A total of 320 plays were submitted for this go-around.

The winning play — Jessica Huang’s “Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying” — is receiving a full production in the Mary Gray Munroe Theater, directed by Melissa Foulger and with a cast that includes professional actors and students. It centers around the intersecting lives of earth’s human and non-human inhabitants in 2045, as Katrina and her unborn baby head north looking for snow, Hugo seeks purpose, and recently widowed Carla begins a cosmic relationship with an ageless being.

Two readings will also take place. The runner-up — Katherine Gwynn’s “An American Animal” — will be presented in the Theater Lab at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at 2 p.m. Nov. 5, directed by Addae Moon, associate artistic director of Theatrical Outfit. The honorable mention selection, Genevieve Simon’s “Bloom Bloom Pow,” will bow 2 p.m. Nov. 6, directed by Emory alum Wanyu Yang.

“Transmissions” features a set made of reclaimed materials and plastics designed by artist/designer Elizabeth Jarrett. According to the designer, she works with sustainable materials as much as she can, and Earth Matters on Stage was a good opportunity to utilize materials and the theater space in a new way. “I really wanted to create something that felt cavernous and play with the architecture of the space as it exists now,” she says. “We talked about the idea of submerging the audience in the world of the play, and one way we did that was we sat the audience across from each other. I made that decision because I wanted the audience to look at their peers. The play is very self-referential — a lot about humans and the stains we leave on the planet. I wanted people to look at each other critically and look across the aisle and see almost a mirror of themselves.”

She utilized plastic because it is a hard-to-recycle material and used it to cover the space and create different legs out of rock-landscaping bags and shopping bags. Her goal was to create a surface that works well with light but doesn’t look pretty. “If you look at it without theater magic, there is a simplicity to it that is reflective of our everyday lives,” she says.

As the reading committee dug into the most current slate of submissions, “Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying” quickly rose to the top. “It’s the first play that I have read that dealt head-on with grief — what we call climate grief,” says May. “That is what was moving to me. There have been other plays with themes such as polar bears and Arctic and Inuit people, life changes, logging in the Pacific Northwest, spotted owl issues, plays about the death of rivers — but this was the first play just about loss that dealt with it in a ceremonial way. That is what touched me about it, as well as the language, which is stunning in its poeticness. We don’t want just political or protest plays, but good literature and drama.”

