Theater Emory issues foreboding ‘Transmissions’

Adult actors round out the ensemble. Maria Carreon is the hopeful Carla, who’s vaguely grieving the deaths of her husband and child. She enters into a bizarre interpersonal relationship with the Being that begins by teaching “it” (the Being’s pronoun of choice) about cell phones, and eventually results in her own pregnancy. Nathan Ray and Emma Clapp play several smaller roles — including a recurring radio announcer broadcasting daily carbon emission levels, a construction worker mindlessly bulldozing the dwindling forests, and, best of all, a couple of bogus bicyclists and picnic enthusiasts.

Theater Emory’s usual performance space inside the Mary Gray Munroe Theater is easily adaptable. For this production, the audience is seated in two sections on either side of the rectangular stage area. Between the deliberately imposing music and sound effects, and the absence of any wiring to amplify the voices of the cast, it’s periodically challenging to make out all of Huang’s poetic language, whenever the actors are facing one half of the house (with their backs turned to the other half).

Then again, at the same time, that particular challenge proves to be ironically effective in the play’s final scene. Foulger divides the six actors into groups of three, to directly address both sides of the audience with urgent, overlapping pleas about uniting and working together to save our environment, before it’s too late. Gradually, some of them start speaking in foreign languages or communicating with sign language — and, even though we may not understand each and every word, the ultimate message resonates loud and clear.

THEATER REVIEW

“Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying”

Through Nov. 6. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. $12-$15. Mary Gray Munroe Theater (at Alumni Memorial University Center on the Emory campus), 630 Means Drive, Atlanta. 404-727-5050. www.theater.emory.edu.

Bottom line: A heavy message, delivered heavily.