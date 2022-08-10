ajc logo
Wings Over North Georgia returns to skies over Rome

Wings Over North Georgia returns this October.The annual airshow, presented by JLC AirShow Management, is scheduled for October 15-16 at Rome’s Russell Regional Airport.Tickets prices range from $25 to $300 and are available online now

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Tickets available online for October aerial show

Look up in the sky … it’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s … actually, it’s a lot of planes.

The 10th anniversary of Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will take off Oct. 15-16 at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The event will feature performances by civilian and military acts, in addition to the inaugural AirShow Racing Series.

5 free or cheap things to do in Rome

In ARS, pilots compete using two lanes with 10 pylons spaced about 600 feet apart in a slalom-style race. The course is a three-dimensional track, with the winners of each heat advancing to the next round until a champion is crowned. This will be the first time an audience will witness the competition.

Airport entry gates will open at 9 a.m., about three hours before the event begins. If you arrive early, you may take a ride in a helicopter or a B-25, let your children play in the Kids Zone, and visit aircraft parked at the airport. These attractions are accessible before, during and after the show.

JLC, the management company presenting the show, launched its first Wings Over North Georgia in 2012, featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet demonstration teams. Throughout the decade, teams have included performances by the Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels, Air Force F-22 Raptor, Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, Air Force A-10 Warthog, Black Diamond Jet Team, Aeroshell and civilian solo aerobatic performers. 

Tickets for the October airshow are available online and range in price from $25 for general admission to $349 for Patio Club seating for six people. More ticket information can be found at wingsovernorthgeorgia.com.

The following items are allowed at the show:

  • Food and nonalcoholic beverages
  • Coolers (there will be food and vendors on site)
  • Camelbacks (hydration units)
  • Fanny packs and small backpacks (1 cubic foot)
  • Purses
  • Camera and diaper bags
  • Portable lawn chairs and tables, collapsible strollers, wagons and blankets
  • Handicap authorized scooters
  • Tables and chairs
  • Chair umbrellas
  • Service animals are allowed with hosts

The following items are prohibited:

  • Narcotics and drug paraphernalia
  • Alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. All local laws regarding consumption of alcohol will be in effect and enforced.
  • Rollerblades, skates, skateboards, golf carts, ATVs and bikes
  • Tents and large umbrellas
  • Weapons (including, but not limited to, knives, firearms, explosives and bio/radiological substances)
  • Pets (service animals are admitted with hosts)
  • Grills and camp fires
  • Generators

