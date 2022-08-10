Wings Over North Georgia returns to skies over Rome

The 10th anniversary of Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will take off Oct. 15-16 at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The event will feature performances by civilian and military acts, in addition to the inaugural AirShow Racing Series.

In ARS, pilots compete using two lanes with 10 pylons spaced about 600 feet apart in a slalom-style race. The course is a three-dimensional track, with the winners of each heat advancing to the next round until a champion is crowned. This will be the first time an audience will witness the competition.