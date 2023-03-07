Win a trip to the Players Championship at Players Island event at The Battery Atlanta

In addition to the challenges, NBCUniversal and NBC Sports personalities will join virtually and provide commentary, including Holly Robinson Peete; Nikka Bella; Mike Tirico, who will be serving as a host and play-by-play commentator for the 2023 Players Championship; and NBC Sports Premier League analyst Robbie Mustoe.

Everyone who registers onsite will be entered for the chance to win a VIP trip — complete with flights, hotel and tournament pass — for the tournament on Sunday.

Players Island at The Battery will be open noon-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Friday.