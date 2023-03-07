X
Win a trip to the Players Championship at Players Island event at The Battery Atlanta

NBC Sports launches replica of 17th hole of TPC Sawgrass, and you can play it

The 2023 Players Championship will begin Thursday at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, but you can play the 17th island green right here in Atlanta — sort of.

You could also win a trip to the tournament on Sunday.

NBC Sports has launched the Players Island fan experience at The Battery Atlanta. It’s a full-scale — about 28 feet by 26 feet — replica of TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole, and starting Thursday, fans can participate in a variety of challenges, including:

  • 17-foot putt: compete to see who can make a 17-foot putt
  • Anything but golf: football, badminton and billiards takw center stage as the traditional golf swing will be replaced by a pigskin throw, racket swing and pool cue
  • Bottle flip hole-in-one: an attempt to get a hole-in-one — not with a golf ball, but with a flipped bottle
  • Trivia: a series of sports- and pop culture-related questions about the latest news and events from around NBC Sports and Peacock television network

In addition to the challenges, NBCUniversal and NBC Sports personalities will join virtually and provide commentary, including Holly Robinson Peete; Nikka Bella; Mike Tirico, who will be serving as a host and play-by-play commentator for the 2023 Players Championship; and NBC Sports Premier League analyst Robbie Mustoe.

Everyone who registers onsite will be entered for the chance to win a VIP trip — complete with flights, hotel and tournament pass — for the tournament on Sunday.

Players Island at The Battery will be open noon-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Friday.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

