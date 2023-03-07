Win a trip to the Players Championship at Players Island event at The Battery Atlanta

The 2023 Players Championship will begin Thursday at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, but you can play the 17th island green right here in Atlanta — sort of.
You could also win a trip to the tournament on Sunday.
Credit: James Gilbert/For the Florida Ti
Credit: James Gilbert/For the Florida Ti
NBC Sports has launched the Players Island fan experience at The Battery Atlanta. It’s a full-scale — about 28 feet by 26 feet — replica of TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole, and starting Thursday, fans can participate in a variety of challenges, including:
- 17-foot putt: compete to see who can make a 17-foot putt
- Anything but golf: football, badminton and billiards takw center stage as the traditional golf swing will be replaced by a pigskin throw, racket swing and pool cue
- Bottle flip hole-in-one: an attempt to get a hole-in-one — not with a golf ball, but with a flipped bottle
- Trivia: a series of sports- and pop culture-related questions about the latest news and events from around NBC Sports and Peacock television network
In addition to the challenges, NBCUniversal and NBC Sports personalities will join virtually and provide commentary, including Holly Robinson Peete; Nikka Bella; Mike Tirico, who will be serving as a host and play-by-play commentator for the 2023 Players Championship; and NBC Sports Premier League analyst Robbie Mustoe.
Everyone who registers onsite will be entered for the chance to win a VIP trip — complete with flights, hotel and tournament pass — for the tournament on Sunday.
Players Island at The Battery will be open noon-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Friday.
About the Author