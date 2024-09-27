Where can I find it: cork recycling, pomade, cat food

Q: I have an offbeat question for you. I used to be able to recycle wine corks at Whole Foods and Total Wine & More stores. In recent months, both have stopped accepting corks for recycling. Is there anywhere in greater Atlanta that accepts corks for recycling? I hate to have to discard them in the trash. Thanks for your help. — Ken Kirkwood, Cumming

A: Although Whole Foods no longer participates in cork recycling, Total Wine & More still does. I checked with Total Wine & More, 124 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta, 770-395-1678, and Total Wine & More, 6290 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-772-0694, and found out all locations accept wine corks. Just bag them and drop them off.

Another option is Live Thrive, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that organized the city’s first household hazardous waste collection events in 2010. Today, Live Thrive operates the Centers for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), which boasts two permanent drop-off facilities — Live Thrive, 1110 Hill St., Atlanta, and the recently opened location at 1225 Columbia Drive, Decatur, 404-600-6386 (this number is for both locations). The facilities accept various items, including wine corks, appliances and certain chemicals and oils. Drop-offs are by appointment only, and there is a charge. Go to livethrive.org for more information.