Where can I find it: cork recycling, pomade, cat food

Q: I have an offbeat question for you. I used to be able to recycle wine corks at Whole Foods and Total Wine & More stores. In recent months, both have stopped accepting corks for recycling. Is there anywhere in greater Atlanta that accepts corks for recycling? I hate to have to discard them in the trash. Thanks for your help. — Ken Kirkwood, Cumming
A: Although Whole Foods no longer participates in cork recycling, Total Wine & More still does. I checked with Total Wine & More, 124 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta, 770-395-1678, and Total Wine & More, 6290 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, 770-772-0694, and found out all locations accept wine corks. Just bag them and drop them off.
Another option is Live Thrive, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that organized the city’s first household hazardous waste collection events in 2010. Today, Live Thrive operates the Centers for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), which boasts two permanent drop-off facilities — Live Thrive, 1110 Hill St., Atlanta, and the recently opened location at 1225 Columbia Drive, Decatur, 404-600-6386 (this number is for both locations). The facilities accept various items, including wine corks, appliances and certain chemicals and oils. Drop-offs are by appointment only, and there is a charge. Go to livethrive.org for more information.
Q: I’ve never had a problem finding Duke Cannon News Anchor Hurricane Hold pomade, but I can’t find it lately. Any ideas? — Paul R., email
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: You can find 4.6-ounce jars of Duke Cannon News Anchor Hurricane Hold pomade for $14.99 at Walgreens, 695 W. Crossville Road, Roswell, 770-650-6692.
Q: Can you please tell me where I can buy a dry cat food called Multi-Cat? My neighbor has several cats on her property, and I’d like to help her out. The flavor doesn’t matter. Thanks. — S. Rogers, Acworth
A: Tractor Supply Co., 3064 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, 770-917-9759, stocks 40-pound bags of Multi-Cat Chicken and Fish Formula dry cat food for $29.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.
About the Author