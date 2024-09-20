Where can I find it: screen storm windows, jewelry appraisal, cake mix with icing

Q: I’m trying to find two-track, combination, screen storm windows in white or aluminum. Are they available in the Atlanta area? Thank you so much. — William Zimmerman, Atlanta

A: William, I checked with several local window companies and found they no longer sell storm windows. One owner told me he had scaled back on storm windows because they had fallen somewhat out of favor, and the company had supply chain issues. He carried limited stock but did not have the window you are looking for. However, if you go to homedepot.com, you can find a window matching your description. The two-track storm window with a screen on the bottom comes with a white frame. There’s no brand name, but the model number is 2TSW3655W, and the store SKU is 1010481990. Each storm window costs $334. You can have it delivered at no charge to either a Home Depot near you or your home.

Q: I have some jewelry that belonged to my mom that I would like to sell. Do you know of a place where I could take it to have it appraised? It is mostly older costume jewelry from the 1950s, but there are a few pieces that may be valuable. Thank you. — Kathy L., Cumming