Where can I find it: Victrola repair,

Q: Are you aware of anyone in the greater Atlanta area who repairs antique wind-up Victrolas? I’ve just been gifted my great-grandparents’ 1920s-era console Victrola, which seems to have a problem with its wind crank. Thanks for any information you’re able to pass along. — John Lemley, Lilburn

A: John, check out Roger’s Audio & Video, 137 Dogwood Lake Court, Alpharetta, 770-751-1129. The business, owned by Marilyn and Roger Willey, has existed since the early ’70s. It offers a wide range of services, from installing home theaters, central vacs and security cameras to repairing jukeboxes, pinball machines, electronics and even Victrola phonographs. Note that when you bring in your Victrola, you’ll be charged $100 deposit for an estimate, but Roger’s deducts that sum from the final repair bill. For more information, check out the website rogersaudiovideo.com.

Q: I have two cast aluminum frying pans that were my grandmother’s and then my mother’s. I love the way they conduct heat and their light weight, but, unfortunately, the handles are loose and spin, so though I utilize them, they can be problematic. Can you tell me who can repair these for me? Someday, I hope to give them to my son, who is an avid cook. Thank you. — Laure LaMontagne, Decatur