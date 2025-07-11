Time runs out for nearly century-old Michigan clock company due to tariffs, other factors

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan clock company that has helped people keep time for 99 years says it's going out of business due to tariffs and other economic conditions.

Howard Miller Co., which makes grandfather clocks, wall clocks and furniture, said production will be phased out this year. The company will stick around in 2026 to sell its inventory.

“We are incredibly disappointed to have reached this point in our journey,” CEO Howard J. “Buzz” Miller, grandson of founder Howard C. Miller, said Thursday.