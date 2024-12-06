Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: photo preservation, chair caning

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
50 minutes ago
General Mills Maple Cheerios cereal, made with whole grain oats, was discontinued in 2023.

Q: I have two old photos; one is at least 100 years old, taken professionally, and the other is a home photo. Is there a company that preserves old photos and colorizes them? I have been unable to locate a studio. Your help is greatly appreciated. — Row Anderson, Fayetteville

A: Take your photos to Advance Photo & Imaging, 6025 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs, 404-255-6275. Owner Herbert Kuber opened his business in 1980 when he came to Atlanta from South Africa. Although he began by shooting wedding photos, Kuber later expanded Advance Photo & Imaging into a diverse studio and lab with a wide range of commercial and retail services. Along with photography, the shop also offers photo restoration, including colorizing and retouching. In addition, it handles custom printing, digital imaging, and graphic design needs. For a list of Advance Photo’s extensive services, go to advphoto.com.

Q: I am looking for someone who can repair the caning on some old chairs and repair or redo the rushing on another. I have had no luck reaching out to two people I found on the internet. I’m willing to travel if necessary, but I would prefer someone nearby. — Gertrude McGovern, Sandy Springs

A: I’ll give you a couple of recommendations. None of which are online. Chairish Atlanta, 1657 Defoor Ave., Atlanta, 404-351-5717, specializes in furniture refinishing, restoration, caning and rushing. Note that Chairish Atlanta is not affiliated with the online home décor marketplace of the same name. Owner Drew Chan has been in business locally for more than 20 years.

You can also try Dennis McElroy, 770-757-0779, who does caning, including hand-woven caning and rushing.

Fred Jones has been scouring Atlanta-area stores for months, trying to find his favorite cool-weather cereal, Maple Cheerios. Much to the angst of devoted fans, General Mills stopped producing the cereal in the spring of 2023.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

Sabine Morrow
