Where can I find it: photo preservation, chair caning

Q: I am looking for someone who can repair the caning on some old chairs and repair or redo the rushing on another. I have had no luck reaching out to two people I found on the internet. I’m willing to travel if necessary, but I would prefer someone nearby. — Gertrude McGovern, Sandy Springs

A: I’ll give you a couple of recommendations. None of which are online. Chairish Atlanta, 1657 Defoor Ave., Atlanta, 404-351-5717, specializes in furniture refinishing, restoration, caning and rushing. Note that Chairish Atlanta is not affiliated with the online home décor marketplace of the same name. Owner Drew Chan has been in business locally for more than 20 years.

You can also try Dennis McElroy, 770-757-0779, who does caning, including hand-woven caning and rushing.

You can stop looking

Fred Jones has been scouring Atlanta-area stores for months, trying to find his favorite cool-weather cereal, Maple Cheerios. Much to the angst of devoted fans, General Mills stopped producing the cereal in the spring of 2023.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.