When to start planning each part of your Thanksgiving feast

The holiday can be stressful, but this schedule might help you get organized and enjoy the day

By Morayo Ogunbayo
1 hour ago

If you are hosting Thanksgiving this year, there are many components needed to make sure the day goes off without a hitch.

Even though the big day is still a week away, there are parts of your preparation that can, and should, be started now.

A lot of work goes into a great Thanksgiving meal, and if you follow this prep schedule, the actual day might go more smoothly.

One week before Thanksgiving

In the week before Thanksgiving, you should make sure your house is ready for the guests who plan to come. If you need to borrow any kitchen equipment, chairs or tables, this is the best time to get that done.

You should also get your grocery list ready and start shopping for the meal. It is typically a huge shopping trip, so it may be smart to split it up, especially if you need to go to multiple stores.

Last, this is a good time to clean out your refrigerator, cabinets and any other parts of your kitchen that need room for all of the food coming in next week.

Thanksgiving week

The week of Thanksgiving is when the food prep can truly start. If you are using a frozen turkey, start thawing it on Saturday or Sunday.

If you plan to make any desserts, try to do that Monday or Tuesday. Any casserole-style side dishes should be prepared Tuesday or Wednesday, so they are ready for the oven on the big day.

The big day

After doing all of your prep in the previous weeks, all you’ll need to do is cook your turkey, warm your sides and other menu items and serve.

You also need to set the table and do a last minute cleanup before guests arrive.

Thanksgiving brings a lot of pressure to have a perfect meal. We can’t guarantee that, but these tips might help you have a great one.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Digital Content Producer for the AJC

