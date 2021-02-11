Valentine’s Day Events: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

“The Mountaintop.” 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-426-4800. theatreinthesquare.com.

Watch a fictional account of how Martin Luther King Jr. spent his last night on earth before being assassinated.

Greater Atlanta Coin Show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Free. Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center, Hamilton Restaurant, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-772-4359. http://www.atlcoin.com/.

View and buy coins, currency, bullion, jewelry and collecting supplies. Bring cash because some dealers work with cash only. Masks are required.

Great Backyard Bird Count. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Free with general admission of $5-$10, free for members. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd., Kennesaw. 770-919-0248. facebook.com.

Help scientists gather data about changes in bird distribution by participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Children’s activities and guided bird walks will also be held.

DeKalb

Back N Black. 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Free. Napoleon’s, 2836 LaVista Rd., Decatur. 404-321-5000. facebook.com.

Rock out with AC/DC tribute band Back N Black.

Skate on the Square. 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. $15 for one hour, including skates, kids three and younger free. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Spend Valentine’s Day weekend gliding around a temporary ice rink at Decatur Square. Masks and social distancing are required.

Saturday Volunteers. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Feb. 13. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Spend your weekend in nature and service by volunteering at the Dunwoody Nature Center. Registration is required to ensure social distancing.

Dunwoody Farmers and Valentines Market. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 13. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody. facebook.com.

The Dunwoody Farmers Market kicks off its 2021 season by combining with an artisan market, so if you still need to buy a Valentine’s Day gift, you’re in luck. Masks and social distancing are encouraged, and if you choose to pay by cash, be aware that some vendors only accept exact change.

North Fulton

Storytelling with Babatunde. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Free, with registration required. East Roswell Recreation Center, 9100 Fouts Road, Roswell. visitroswellga.com.

Babatunde uses his imagination, help from the audience and his djembes (goblet drums) to weave stories. Masks and social distancing are required, and temperatures will be checked at the door.

Valentine’s Scavenger Hunt. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. participating downtown Alpharetta businesses. facebook.com.

Participating downtown Alpharetta businesses are hosting a Valentine’s Scavenger Hunt, so stop by, grab a map and follow the clues to prizes and unique finds. Completed clues will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Sneak-A-Peek Saturday. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. $2 suggested donation for non-members, free for members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. autreymill.org.

Start your tour in the Farm Museum to look at the Preserve’s building collections and hear about their preservation and research efforts.

V Day Date Night! Stepping in Red Bottoms. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. $37-$42 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Bring your sweetie to paint a special Valentine’s Day image on a 10x30-inch canvas or a 10.5x26-inch wood plank board.

Gwinnett

Love Mix – A Valentine’s Cabaret. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. $30 for one ticket, $50 for couples. Ironshield Brewing, 457 N. Chestnut St. Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Listen to a live mixtape of music put together by Aurora Theatre while you sip beer in Ironshield Brewing’s Biergarten.

Valentine’s Carriage Rides. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Free. Board in front of Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross. norcrossga.net.

Take a carriage ride in downtown Norcross, bringing a blanket if you’d like to stay warm. Masks are required.

Couples Comedy Show. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. $25 per person. Laundry Events, 235 N. Perry St., Lawrenceville. 678-374-9545. https://le.ticketleap.com/lol/.

Enjoy a night of laughs and libations with your boo as you watch a show headlined by Collin Moulton.

Lindsey Hinkle and Kelli Johnson. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Free streaming or $25 in-person. Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749. eddieowenpresents.com.

Listen to music from Lindsey Hinkle, whose style has been compared to John Mayer’s. Masks are required, and social distancing will be reserved.