Georgia has two botanical gardens among nation’s 20 most popular

A brief history of the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Life | 10 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Even in the middle of a big city, you can find the beauty of nature, thanks to botanical gardens.

During times like these, when there aren’t many safe activities, many people are visiting nearby botanical gardens to commune with nature.

Georgia is lucky enough to have two wonderful gardens that rank among the nation’s most popular, according to Brecks.

Brecks, the largest U.S. importer of Dutch flower bulbs, was motivated to determine “which U.S. gardens Americans are following, visiting and engaging with the most online and on social media.”

They analyzed 316 botanical gardens throughout the country on six metrics:

Number of Wikipedia page views in 2020

Daily Average Wikipedia page views in 2020

Number of Facebook check-ins

Number of Facebook followers

Number of Instagram followers

Number of Yelp reviews

When the numbers were tallied, Atlanta Botanical Garden came in third nationwide, and Callaway Gardens finished 14th.

Here’s how their numbers broke down:

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Wikipedia page views: 9,513

Facebook check-ins: 499,432

Facebook followers: 192,632

Instagram followers: 91,700

Yelp reviews: 641

Total: 793,918

Callaway Gardens

Wikipedia page views: 10,997

Facebook check-ins: 186,625

Facebook followers: 107,621

Instagram followers: 17,700

Yelp reviews: 176

Total: 323,119

Atlanta Botanical Garden finished sixth for Instagram followers and second for Facebook check-ins.

