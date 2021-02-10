Georgia has two botanical gardens among nation’s 20 most popular

Even in the middle of a big city, you can find the beauty of nature, thanks to botanical gardens.
During times like these, when there aren’t many safe activities, many people are visiting nearby botanical gardens to commune with nature.
Georgia is lucky enough to have two wonderful gardens that rank among the nation’s most popular, according to Brecks.
Brecks, the largest U.S. importer of Dutch flower bulbs, was motivated to determine “which U.S. gardens Americans are following, visiting and engaging with the most online and on social media.”
They analyzed 316 botanical gardens throughout the country on six metrics:
Number of Wikipedia page views in 2020
Daily Average Wikipedia page views in 2020
Number of Facebook check-ins
Number of Facebook followers
Number of Instagram followers
Number of Yelp reviews
When the numbers were tallied, Atlanta Botanical Garden came in third nationwide, and Callaway Gardens finished 14th.
Here’s how their numbers broke down:
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Wikipedia page views: 9,513
Facebook check-ins: 499,432
Facebook followers: 192,632
Instagram followers: 91,700
Yelp reviews: 641
Total: 793,918
Callaway Gardens
Wikipedia page views: 10,997
Facebook check-ins: 186,625
Facebook followers: 107,621
Instagram followers: 17,700
Yelp reviews: 176
Total: 323,119
Atlanta Botanical Garden finished sixth for Instagram followers and second for Facebook check-ins.