Barcelona’s skyline will reach new heights in 2026 with the completion of the Sagrada Família, marking the end of a monumental journey spanning more than 140 years.

This architectural masterpiece, which began construction in 1882, will finally unveil its last tower, crowning the structure as the world’s tallest church — a title soon to be claimed from Ulm Minster in Germany, CNN reported.

“The Chapel of the Assumption is expected to be finished in 2025 and the tower of Jesus Christ in 2026,” the Sagrada Família stated in its 2023 annual report.

At the heart of this historic completion will be the tower of Jesus Christ, soaring to an impressive 565 feet, topped with a four-armed cross extending an additional 55 feet into the sky. This tower is not just a structure, but also a beacon of architectural innovation and spiritual significance, encapsulating the essence of the Sagrada Família.

The Sagrada Família is more than just a church; it’s a testament to the visionary genius of Antoni Gaudí, who took over the project from the original designer in 1883, “transforming it into an ambitious proposal for the church of the future,” according to the Família’s website. His untimely death in 1926 left the project in a state of uncertainty, with only a fraction completed. Yet, the vision endured, navigating through the Spanish Civil War, which destroyed many original designs and other challenges.

The journey of the Sagrada Família is a narrative of resilience, innovation and faith, attracting travelers to witness the culmination of more than a century’s dedication to art, faith and community.

Visitors come from all over the world to witness the Sagrada Família. In 2023, the United States led the way, accounting for 19% of its nearly 5 million total. Following were guests from France (7.5%), Italy (7.2%) and the United Kingdom (5.9%), alongside South Korea (5.6%) and Japan (2.2%). Meanwhile, local Spanish visitors constituted 14.6% of the total, showcasing the universal allure of this architectural marvel.