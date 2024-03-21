BreakingNews
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000
U.S. fails to make ‘happiest countries’ top 20 list for first time

Nordic countries again rank among the highest on World Happiness Report

15 minutes ago

It turns out the fabled “happiest place on Earth” isn’t found within the magical realms of a Disney park — or in the United States.

In fact, this is the first year the U.S. didn’t make into the top 20 “country ratings” of the World Happiness Report.

Nordic countries, on the other hand, are humming along with the highest scores, with Finland securing its No. 1 spot in happiness for an impressive seven consecutive years.

Although the quest for happiness might seem daunting, Denmark (No. 2), Iceland (No. 3) and Sweden (No. 4) prove contentment might just be a journey away.

The war with Hamas might make Israel’s appearance at No. 5 surprising, but the country has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2022. The report’s authors explained they based the rankings on a three-year average (this report taken specifically from 2021 to 2023), which often diminishes the impact of catastrophic events occurring in a specific year.

Relying heavily on the Gallup World Poll, the report ranks Palestine at No. 103, despite the lack of widespread recognition for its statehood. Researchers conducted the poll in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank before the events of Oct. 7.

The Netherlands (No. 6), Norway (No. 7), Luxembourg (No. 8), Switzerland (No. 9) and Australia (No. 10) round out the top 10. Each country offers a unique blend of the elements that foster a happy life, from economic prosperity and social support to freedom, generosity and transparency.

The U.S. has been declining over the past decade, landing at No. 11 in 2012 (the first ranking) but dropping to No. 17 a year later. After climbing back a few spots, we dropped to No. 18 in 2020, then down to No. 19 in 2021.

The report evaluated happiness in more than 140 countries and was compiled through a collaborative effort by Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an editorial team.

It is based on individuals’ life assessments over the past three years, specifically from 2021 to 2023. The methodology behind the rankings incorporates six key factors: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and the public’s perception of corruption.

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta.

