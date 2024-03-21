Sleep vacations are the latest dreamy travel trend

The benefits of taking a vacation can differ depending on the person. Some might want to explore a new world, scope the party scene in a different city, use the time to connect with family and friends, or get some much needed rest and relaxation.

The latest vacation trend is sleep tourism, which replaces packed itineraries with pillow and relaxation menus. According to HTF Market Intelligence, th this industry is estimated to increase by $409.8 billion by 2028.

“We’ve said before that sleep has a public relations problem in this country,” ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton told Good Morning America. “We think of it as a luxury but it’s really a medical necessity.”

Although sleep tourism is somewhat new, hotels around the world are taking advantage of the need for a good night’s rest. The Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles has launched its Rest and Recovery Suite that features light therapy, Molekule air purifiers, customized Pluto Pillows and more.

Popular hotel chain Hilton has introduced more sleep amenities throughout the years. One of its popular vacation spots, the Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Italy, offers pillow menus, while the Conrad Bali in Indonesia has an additional paid experience called “Sway,” featuring a 60-minute sleep therapy session while suspended in cocoon hammocks.

“Travelers engaging in sleep tourism are taking that extra step and seeking out unique experiences, amenities, and environments that help them achieve their sleep and relaxation goals,” Amanda Al-Masri, the vice president of wellness at Hilton, told Fortune Well.

Explore 3 destinations chefs say food lovers should visit

If you’re looking to get the most out of a sleep vacation, here are the top five best retreats in the United States, according to Time Out, that offer relaxing suites perfect for a night or for extended stays:

“Prioritizing sleep can be challenging in the modern world, but doing so can open up a whole world of benefits, including greater productivity and focus as well as slowing down the aging process,” Dr. Marc Milstein, a leading researcher who recently wrote, “The Age-Proof Brain,” told Well Connected.