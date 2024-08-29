Staying home, lounging in bed, and endlessly scrolling through social media has become a widely accepted hobby. However, beneath this trend, a growing loneliness epidemic is raising serious concerns.

Surveys and research all show people are lonelier than ever. In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory report on this loneliness crisis, revealing that loneliness increases the risk of premature death by 26% and isolation by 29%.

“Most of us probably think of loneliness as just a bad feeling,” Murthy told USA Today. “It turns out that loneliness has far greater implications for our health when we struggle with a sense of social disconnection, being lonely or isolated.”

For those grappling with loneliness, the Surgeon General recommends nurturing relationships through consistent, frequent and meaningful engagement with others. So, why not step out of the house and explore? Attending a festival could be the perfect way to do just that. Here are a few tips for enjoying festivals solo, along with some recommendations for upcoming fall events.

@froandtravel Tips for going to a festival alone 🤗 I went to Day 1 of Rolling Loud LA solo and was so proud of myself because I didn't know what to expect. But it's the year of trying new things! A few tips mentioned: 🔋 Keep your phone charged and storage ready for all those epic moments 🍔 Eat well, stay hydrated, and keep your energy up 🕶️ Stay alert and soak in the vibes safely! ______________________ Solo festival tips, Going to a festival alone black girl, going to a concert alone, solo date night ideas, solo date night black girl, rolling loud 2024, rolling loud LA 2024, rolling loud tips, rolling loud solo, #solofestivaltips #solodatenight #soloconcert #rollingloudla2024 #rollingloudtips #SoloTraveler #travelhacks #safetravel #musicfestival #festivalseason #festivalready #survivaltips #festivaloutfit #festivallife #seattletravelblogger #travelugc #travelmicroinfluencer #travelcontentcreator ♬ RIIVERDANCE - Beyoncé

Pick the right festival

Start by choosing a festival that suits your preferences. If you’re not comfortable in large crowds, avoid jumping straight into Coachella or Chappelle Roan’s viral Lollapalooza set. Instead, look for small to mid-size festivals that cater to your tastes.

Look for fests with diverse programming to avoid standing around wondering what to do. Yoga sessions, workshops, music festivals and even mental health-focused activities can be great for making connections.

“I go to two or three festivals alone every year. It’s always a great time, you’re on your own time and never are waiting for anyone. Generally, I’ve met people and am hanging out with a crew by the end of the weekend, great way to make friends,” one Redditor advised.

Explore Stay alert on your next trip with these travel safety tips

Organize and prepare

Going solo means you are your own support system. Here’s your pre-festival checklist:

Lock down logistics : Book your accommodation and transportation well in advance.

: Book your accommodation and transportation well in advance. Tech check : Make sure your phone is charged and bring a charger.

: Make sure your phone is charged and bring a charger. Essentials only : Pack light but smart — ID is a must.

: Pack light but smart — ID is a must. Safety first: Share your itinerary with a trusted friend, neighbor or family member.

Go with the flow

While it’s tempting to focus on making new friends, remember that attending a festival alone is also a great opportunity to reconnect with yourself. Spend time in nature, try new things and savor every moment.

“In a culture of couples and cliques, independence is so important,” Samiha, an avid solo traveler, told Elite Daily. “We can’t wait for other people to have fun because we’ll be waiting forever. Go to the show, book that trip, and take yourself to dinner. At the end of the day, the person that matters most is you and a party of one is always a party.”

Here are a few recommendations to get you started this fall: