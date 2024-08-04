Travel

Savor the South: Charleston Food & Wine Classic will debuts this fall

Brooke Williamson, Tyler Florence and more will headline this can’t-miss culinary event in the Holy City
The inaugural Charleston Food & Wine Classic takes place Sept. 27-29, 2024 in the heart of the charming Holy City
Get ready, foodies — Charleston, South Carolina, renowned for its mouthwatering, award-winning cuisine, is about to elevate its culinary scene even further. The inaugural Charleston Food & Wine Classic, in the heart of the charming Holy City, promises to be an unparalleled gastronomic experience.

This three-day celebration will feature more than 50 celebrity chef demonstrations, endless wine, beer and spirits, and access to exclusive events. Presented by top culinary and travel publications Food & Wine, Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, this event marks a significant milestone in Charleston’s culinary calendar.

Passes to the classic include a comprehensive culinary journey, starting with the cornerstone of its Grand Tasting Pavilion. This luxurious tented space will host four exclusive two-hour tasting sessions where attendees can sample local and global wines, spirits and gourmet foods from acclaimed chefs.

The star-studded lineup will include “Top Chef” champion Brooke Williamson, TV sensation Tyler Florence and multitalented personality Tamron Hall. Sports and wine enthusiasts alike can meet NBA star turned winemaker CJ McCollum, while Mike Lata will showcase Charleston’s homegrown talent.

“Year after year, Charleston has been voted the World’s Best City in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure readers, and it’s easy to see why,” Jacqui Gifford, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said in a news release. “From the cultural attractions and boutique shopping to the ever-evolving restaurant scene and unrivaled Southern hospitality, Charleston is truly one of a kind, and we are thrilled that we can bring this dynamism to life over a magical long weekend of events.”

Programming highlights include:

The Food & Wine Classic also will host several special off-site ticketed events available to festival pass holders for purchase. Some of the events include a unique Lowcountry tailgate at the Kiawah River, a shopping tour along Charleston’s iconic King Street and a series of one-night-only dining experiences in the city.

Purchase your tickets for a guaranteed spot and stay tuned for festival programming updates, travel information and more at foodandwineclassicincharleston.com.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

