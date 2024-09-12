As temperatures drop and leaves turn golden, Salem, Massachusetts, transforms into a hub of Halloween festivities and witch-themed attractions. However, for travelers seeking a more authentic experience, one understated yet historical destination shouldn’t be overlooked — the Witch House. This weathered structure, built around 1675, offers a glimpse into one of America’s most infamous historical episodes. The 17th-century house at 310½ Essex St. is one of Salem’s only buildings with direct ties to the witch trials of 1692, according to the home’s website. It was once the home of Judge Jonathan Corwin, a central figure in the trials.

Corwin, born in Salem in 1640, was an heir to one of the largest Puritan fortunes in New England. As a local magistrate, he presided over many of the Salem witch trials alongside his colleague John Hathorne. Their aggressive questioning and presumption of guilt contributed to a climate of fear that led to the accusation of more than 150 people and the execution of 20. Today, the Witch House serves as a museum, offering visitors a chance to visit year-round. Period furnishings and artifacts vividly depict 17th century Puritan life, while exhibits delve into the complex social, religious and political factors that fueled the witch hunt.

Plan your visit

October is an especially busy time at the Witch House. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Tickets: All tickets must be purchased online starting Sept. 27. Tickets are available at 8 a.m. each morning for that day only and are nonrefundable. Traffic and parking can be challenging during this season, so plan accordingly. Note that every visitor age 3 and older must have a ticket.

Museum etiquette: To help preserve the museum, please refrain from touching any furnishings or objects. Photography, videography and the use of electronics are prohibited. Additionally, no food, drink, large backpacks or strollers are allowed inside.