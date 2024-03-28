Amid the whirlwind of 2020, a champion emerged from the chaos of the “great toilet paper shortage” — the bidet.

Beyond just a quirky artifact of pandemic panic-buying, bidets — already praised in other countries — have carved out a permanent place in the United States. They are celebrated for their sustainability, cost-savings, and promise of a gentler, cleaner post-bathroom experience.

Enthusiasts like Ryan Deitsch, initially driven by threats of toilet paper shortages during Florida’s hurricane season, have become supporters, appreciating the bidet’s contribution to cleanliness, cost-efficiency and environmental conservation. He told the Washington Post he is an “absolute fan,” and his newfound appreciation has even influenced his future housing decisions, with bidet compatibility becoming a critical feature.

For adventurous travelers, the innovation doesn’t stop at home. Portable bidets have made it possible to carry the comfort and cleanliness wherever you go. Here’s a closer look at some top picks of experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute:

Luxe Bidet Portable Travel

Price: $17.99

Features: This soft plastic bottle is praised for its simplicity and effectiveness. Users fill the bottle with water, attach the cap and use the nozzle for a refreshing cleanse.

UYICOO Travel Portable Bidet

Ideal for: Space-saving

Features: This portable bidet nozzle fits on any water bottle and offers a wide spray angle for a comprehensive clean. It’s particularly noted for its elongated shape, which provides extra reach. Weighing less than an ounce and just over 3 inches long, it’s perfect for packing light.

Mighty Rock Meidong Portable Travel Bidet

Type: Electric

Features: Offering two levels of water pressure and a semicircular spout for precise aiming, this compact bidet is battery-powered for a stronger stream.

Tushy Travel Bidet

Best for: Backpacking and camping

Features: This model is collapsible for easy transport and comes with a carabiner clip for attachment to a backpack. It’s designed for those who don’t want to leave the comforts of a bidet behind on their outdoor adventures.

Cynpel Peri Bottle

Usage: Versatile, including for postpartum recovery

Features: Compact and lightweight, this peri bottle is straightforward: fill with water, invert and spray. Its low cost and ease of use make it an all-around solid choice.

