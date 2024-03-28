Travel

No buts about it: These portable bidets are great for travel

No toilet paper? No problem with these handy cleaning gadgets

By
55 minutes ago

Amid the whirlwind of 2020, a champion emerged from the chaos of the “great toilet paper shortage” — the bidet.

Beyond just a quirky artifact of pandemic panic-buying, bidets — already praised in other countries — have carved out a permanent place in the United States. They are celebrated for their sustainability, cost-savings, and promise of a gentler, cleaner post-bathroom experience.

Enthusiasts like Ryan Deitsch, initially driven by threats of toilet paper shortages during Florida’s hurricane season, have become supporters, appreciating the bidet’s contribution to cleanliness, cost-efficiency and environmental conservation. He told the Washington Post he is an “absolute fan,” and his newfound appreciation has even influenced his future housing decisions, with bidet compatibility becoming a critical feature.

ExploreWorld’s tallest church to be completed after 140 years

For adventurous travelers, the innovation doesn’t stop at home. Portable bidets have made it possible to carry the comfort and cleanliness wherever you go. Here’s a closer look at some top picks of experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute:

Luxe Bidet Portable Travel

  • Price: $17.99
  • Features: This soft plastic bottle is praised for its simplicity and effectiveness. Users fill the bottle with water, attach the cap and use the nozzle for a refreshing cleanse.

UYICOO Travel Portable Bidet

  • Ideal for: Space-saving
  • Features: This portable bidet nozzle fits on any water bottle and offers a wide spray angle for a comprehensive clean. It’s particularly noted for its elongated shape, which provides extra reach. Weighing less than an ounce and just over 3 inches long, it’s perfect for packing light.

Mighty Rock Meidong Portable Travel Bidet

  • Type: Electric
  • Features: Offering two levels of water pressure and a semicircular spout for precise aiming, this compact bidet is battery-powered for a stronger stream.

Tushy Travel Bidet

  • Best for: Backpacking and camping
  • Features: This model is collapsible for easy transport and comes with a carabiner clip for attachment to a backpack. It’s designed for those who don’t want to leave the comforts of a bidet behind on their outdoor adventures.

Cynpel Peri Bottle

  • Usage: Versatile, including for postpartum recovery
  • Features: Compact and lightweight, this peri bottle is straightforward: fill with water, invert and spray. Its low cost and ease of use make it an all-around solid choice.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors

Credit: News Chopper 2

Sex assault suspect killed after opening fire on Clayton officers, police say
45m ago

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
2h ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Spring break air travel crowds pouring through Hartsfield-Jackson
The Latest

‘Larger than life’ Barbie Beach House coming to Mattel park
11m ago
3 ‘not hot’ vacation destinations to avoid the crowds
World’s tallest church to be completed after 140 years
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?