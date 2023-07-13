Tom Cruise’s visit to Atlanta brings back memories from “American Made”

Tom Cruise’s surprise visit to the Regal Atlantic Station on Tuesday sent fans into a flurry of excitement as he bumped fists, shook hands and praised the return of a crowd to the movie theater. While Cruise’s stop in Atlanta came as a pleasant surprise, the action star has spent some time in the area.

According to previous Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting, Cruise stayed in Atlanta for a few months in the summer of 2015 while filming “American Made,” which at the time was referred to as “Mena.” Cruise played Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s, according to IMDb. The comedy-action film was inspired by a true story.

Credit: Photo provided to the AJC Credit: Photo provided to the AJC

Cruise shot parts of “American Made” in Ball Ground, Georgia, a city north of metro Atlanta. In the movie, Ball Ground played the role of Mena, Arkansas in the ‘80s. The film received a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 85% and grossed over $134 million.

During his temporary stay in Atlanta, Cruise was spotted at Kyma, a seafood restaurant in Buckhead, where he took a photo with fellow diner Lindsey Keadle. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported a Cruise sighting at Ecco, an upscale Midtown restaurant, and he reportedly leased a $3.98 million Buckhead home while filming, which was featured in “American Made” as well.

Credit: Photo provided to the AJC Credit: Photo provided to the AJC

The residents of Ball Ground had nothing but praise for the “Mission: Impossible” star, who they welcomed with open arms, according to a 2015 Atlanta Journal-Constitution article.

Perhaps that explains Cruise’s comment on Tuesday night while urging the crowd together for a giant group photo.

“That’s my family up there,” he said motioning to the back of the theater. “I have family in Atlanta,” he said to the approving shouts of the crowd.