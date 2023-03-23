15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cherry Blossom Festival and more

Heritage Fire Atlanta

4 p.m. VIP, 4:45 p.m. general admission. Sunday, March 26. $125 general admission, $175 VIP. Guardian Works, 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta.

Enjoy an all-inclusive feast cooked over open flames by local chefs and well-known brands. Tickets include food and beverages, and the event is limited to guests 21 or older.

Exploration Expo

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Free. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-322-4992.

Bring your family to a fun-filled day of 100 interactive activities and performances in this culminating event of the two-week Atlanta Science Festival.

Cobb

“A Raisin in the Sun”

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26. $10-$50. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Watch a performance of “A Raisin in the Sun,” which portrays a few weeks in the lives of a Black family living on the south side of Chicago in the 1950s.

Pinners Conference & Expo

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. General admission (exhibits and shopping) $10, class passes (includes admission) $19-$29, with many classes offering optional kits to buy. Kids 8 and under are free for all events. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Take your choice of more than 100 Pinterest-focused classes and attend a show with 200 businesses presenting options for DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement and more.

Women’s History Month Celebration

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Included with general admission of adults $10, children 3-17, seniors 65 and older and active-duty military/student (with ID) $5, children 2 and under free. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw 30144. 770-427-2117.

Celebrate Women’s History Month at The Southern Museum with education tables and tours that focus on the Bread Riots led by women in the early 1860s. Tour times are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

DeKalb

Cherry Blossom Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. Free. Blackburn Park, 5493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

Listen to music from artists including Band of Horses, HANSON, Don McLean, The Fray and Deep Blue Something at the Cherry Blossom Festival. A Splash Artists Market, Kidz Zone, classic car show and food trucks will also be onsite.

Annual Spring Fling Prom: An Historic Night to Remember

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 24. $40 non-members, $30 members, $40 at the door. (includes food and drink) DeKalb History Center (Historic DeKalb Courthouse), 101 East Court Square, Decatur. 404-373-1088.

Dress up in your own version of prom finery from any decade and munch on delicious bites, sip on spiked punch and other beverages, play games, place a bid at a silent auction and hit the dance floor.

Puppies in the Park Pet Adoption Day

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Check out adoptable dogs from Furkids Animal Rescue, fill out an adoption application online if you’re interested, and meet the adoptable pooches on Saturday.

North Fulton

Easter Egg Hunt

10:15 a.m. age 2 and under, 10:30 a.m. ages 3 and 4 and 10:45 a.m. kindergarten-third grade. Saturday, March 25. Free. Saturday, Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Bring the kids to hunt for Easter eggs at Brooke Street Park.

Water Drop Dash

8 a.m. 5K and One-Mile Fun Run. Saturday, March 25. $45 5K, $15 Fun Run. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Race in the 11th annual Water Drop Dash on a fast, flat course along the banks of the Chattahoochee. The race is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier, and all race participants can enjoy the Chattahoochee Nature Center free of charge on race day.

Daffodil Days Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek.

Shop at over 60 vendors from The Gibson Co. as well as a farmers market and food trucks. Family-friendly activities including a chance to meet llamas and play in a bounce castle are also scheduled.

Gwinnett

Spring Exhibit Opening Reception

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Suwanee Arts Center, 3930 Charleston Market St. B6, Suwanee. 678-878-2818.

Head to the Suwanee Arts Center for an open house and artists’ reception as their new spring exhibit opens.

Nitro Extreme

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26. $15-$45. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 941-704-8572.

Be amazed by the big-budget-movie-style car and motorcycle stunts, including high-speed spins, epic jumps, pyrotechnic explosions and more.

Salute to Glen Campbell

8 p.m. Friday, March 24. $30-$40. Sylvia Beard Theatre, 2200 Buford Highway NE, Buford. 770-945-6762.

Nashville artist Jeff Dayton, who spent 15 years as a bandleader and guitarist with Glen Campbell, shares an intimate, upbeat presentation of Campbell’s hits and first-person stories of their years together.