Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park: How to watch

Savannah Bananas players and coaches dance during first of three-game series at Coolray Field, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Lawrenceville. The Savannah Bananas’ visit is their first to the Atlanta area since their founding in 2016. The team is based in their namesake Georgia city and plays 30-plus games a year at Historic Grayson Stadium, a century-old ballpark on Savannah’s eastside. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

The Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming baseball team, will play before a sellout crowd Saturday at Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox..

The game will be streamed on the Bananas’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The date at the century-old ballpark is the second of six games the club will play in major league ballparks this season as Banana Ball accelerates toward a national obsession.

It also follows a visit to metro Atlanta in March for a sold-out three-game series against the Party Animals at Coolray Field in Gwinnett.

The club began as a summer collegiate team in the Coastal Plain League in 2016. In 2022, the Bananas branched out into their own world with Banana Ball. What a decision: The Bananas went viral and became a traveling phenomenon, extending well beyond their original Savannah base.

Read more about the Boston game from the AJC’s Savannah Bureau chief Adam Van Brimmer.

ExploreHomecoming: Savannah Bananas’ owner set to make new Fenway memories

