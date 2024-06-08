Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park: How to watch

The Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming baseball team, will play before a sellout crowd Saturday at Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox..
The game will be streamed on the Bananas’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Return to AJC.com for coverage of the game.
The date at the century-old ballpark is the second of six games the club will play in major league ballparks this season as Banana Ball accelerates toward a national obsession.
It also follows a visit to metro Atlanta in March for a sold-out three-game series against the Party Animals at Coolray Field in Gwinnett.
The club began as a summer collegiate team in the Coastal Plain League in 2016. In 2022, the Bananas branched out into their own world with Banana Ball. What a decision: The Bananas went viral and became a traveling phenomenon, extending well beyond their original Savannah base.
Read more about the Boston game from the AJC’s Savannah Bureau chief Adam Van Brimmer.
About the Author