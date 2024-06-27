If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in Atlanta, several communities are starting their Independence Day celebrations early, complete with fireworks, music, kids’ activities and more. Music & Monarchs is also on the schedule, so head to Smith-Gilbert Gardens to hear music and interact with butterflies.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Southside Medical Center’s 5K Run for Health

8 a.m. Sunday, June 30. Adults $30, children 12 and under $15 in advance. Prices increase on race day. In front of Southside Medical Center, 1046 Ridge Ave., Atlanta.

Run in Southside Medical Center’s annual 5K to help provide health care services for uninsured and underinsured patients throughout metro Atlanta.

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival

Continuing Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30. $5-$20. Multiple locations in Little Five Points.

Celebrate Pride with workshops, dance parties, an artist market, outdoor entertainment and more.

Free Yoga on the Broad Street Boardwalk

10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, plus additional dates. Free with online RSVP. Broad Street Boardwalk, Broad Street NW, Atlanta.

Bring your mat and water to participate in a free vinyasa flow yoga class that will leave you feeling peaceful yet invigorated.

Cobb

Strand Ole Opry: King of the Road

3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. $25. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Enjoy an afternoon of folksy entertainment featuring musicians on the banjo, upright bass, fiddle and guitar, along with guest vocalists and some good ol’ Southern storytelling.

Summer Downtown Classic Car Cruise

3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Free to the public, $5 entry fee for vehicles in the cruise. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

See some classic cars at this cruise, with all proceeds going to Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

Music & Monarchs

5-7:30 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., band starts at 5:30 Friday, June 28. Nonmembers $35, members $25, VIP $75, children under 2 are free. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.

Experience the magic of the butterfly exhibit and then enjoy music from the Dappled Grays, a bluegrass and Americana band. Food, drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, and if you’re buying general admission tickets, bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

DeKalb

Fernbank … But Later

6-9 p.m. Friday, June 28. nonmembers $22.95, members $15.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Get ready for a night at the museum with all the regular exhibits and outdoor nature explorations, plus exclusive activities. The evening’s theme is Naturally aMAZEing, which explores wonders, patterns and math in nature. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, and those 21 or older can buy adult beverages.

Summer Movie Series/4th of July Celebration/Chuck Singleton Memorial 5K

6:30 p.m. registration and event opening, 7:30 p.m 5K, 8:30 p.m. Fun Run, 9 p.m. movie. 5K $32, $35 day of event, $95 family discount rate, $18 Fun Run. The Assembly Atlanta, 2582 Assembly Blvd., Doraville. 770-451-8745.

Run in a 5K, watch the movie “Blue Beetle” and come out for games, music, food and a small fireworks display.

Taiwanese Heritage Showcase

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. $5 and up. Brook Run Park, 4770 Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Celebrate Taiwanese heritage with food and drink, workshops, games, storytelling, exhibits and more.

North Fulton

Celebrate America

6:30 p.m., fireworks start at sunset. Saturday, June 29. Free admission. World Harvest Church, 325 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell. 770-643-9223.

Start your Fourth of July festivities early with live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks that start at sunset. Register online for a chance at prize giveaways at the event.

Guided Forest Bathing

9-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29. General public $45 per person, CNC members $35 per person. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Connect with nature on a 2½ hour ramble balanced with rest, facilitated group gatherings and solo time.

Art in the Park

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Free admission. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Shop for handmade creations and original artwork, and refuel with food and beverages.

Gwinnett

Independence Celebration

6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road, Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Get an early start on your Independence Day celebrations with kids’ activities, food vendors, music from a live band and fireworks.

Southeast Plant Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. $15 Saturday or Sunday, two-day admission $25, VIP $25 (includes perks, but not admission,) all plus tax. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 678-769-5550.

Buy plants and everything plant-related, participate in workshops and enter giveaways.

Model RR Days

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Included with regular admission: Adults $18, seniors 65 and up and students 13-21 with student ID: $15, children 2-12: $12. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013.

See model train layouts, buy some model trains, ride the train and more.