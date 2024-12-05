If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend, dress in some holiday attire for several themed races, including the Candy Cane Fun Run and the Run, Run Rudolph 5K. Looking for inspiration for your holiday decorations? Head to the Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour to explore some private houses and historic buildings all decked out.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Girls on the Run 5K

7:30 a.m. 5K Festival opens 9 a.m.; 5K start 10:15 a.m.; Tot Trot 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Festival ends. $35 in advance, $40 on race day. Piedmont Park, The Meadow, 475 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-478-6558.

Run in a 3.1 mile loop course that starts and finishes at Piedmont Park to support the Girls on the Run Georgia Scholarship Fund.

Holiday Spirit

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8. Free admission. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932.

Bring the family for photos with Santa, live holiday music, a wreath sale, crafts, a holiday market, decorated mausoleums and more.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Continuing 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, plus additional dates. $30.75 regular admission, $36 VIP. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. Tickets: 404-873-3391, administration: 404-873-3089.

Watch an adaptation of the beloved 1964 animated special with finely crafted puppets and fun holiday music. Your ticket will include the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and Create-a-Puppet Workshop or to-go kit.

Cobb

Holiday Pops

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. $15-$45. Marietta Performing Arts Center, Marietta High School, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-615-2908.

Experience music from the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops as they perform timeless favorites. The GSO Chorus will join the performance, and a photo opportunity with Santa follows the concert.

Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour

5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8. $30 in advance, $35 after 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5. Participating Marietta homes and historic buildings. 770-429-1115.

Explore some of Marietta’s beautiful private homes, each decorated for the holidays, as well as some of the city’s historic buildings.

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

6:30 p.m. parade, 7:30 p.m. tree lighting. Friday, Dec. 6. Free. Parade travels from Marietta Street to downtown Powder Springs, with tree lighting in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Get a dose of holiday spirit with a parade down Marietta Street followed by a tree lighting in Thurman Springs Park. After the tree lighting, free cocoa, cookies and photos with Santa will be available.

DeKalb

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)’

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, plus additional dates. $28 adults, $20 students, $15 children. Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726, Ext. 1.

Watch a hilarious ride through the holiday season’s favorite stories in a fun, fast-paced show.

Chamblee Holiday Hoopla

5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 470-395-2342.

Celebrate the season with cupcake decorating, hot chocolate, crafts, Hanukkah story time, story time with Santa and the lighting of the city’s tree.

Light Up Stonecrest

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Join in the fun at the fifth annual Light Up Stonecrest event with live reindeer, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Santa’s Workshop, live performances, sweet treats and warm drinks.

North Fulton

Chili Master Cook-Off

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. $12 admission, $7 to compete. Stella Love Non-Profit, 900 Old Roswell Lakes Parkway, Suite 130, Roswell. 678-208-5280.

Sample chili, vote for your favorites and help raise funds for Stella Love Non-Profit’s programs.

Candy Cane Fun Run

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. $18-$22. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-817-6670.

Wear your ugly holiday sweater or other festive attire for a fun 1.5 mile course filled with inflatables. You can have your photo taken with Santa at the end of the race and stay for a hayride through the park, and hot chocolate and s’more by a bonfire.

Christmas Gift & Craft Show

9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Free admission. Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-993-6218.

Shop from more than 100 boutique-style vendors at indoor and outdoor booths in a festive holiday atmosphere.

Gwinnett

Happyfeat’s Run, Run Rudolph 5K

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. $35 in advance, $40 on race day. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee.

Dress in your Christmas PJ’s, jingle bells or other festive attire and run in this USATF-certified, electronically chip-timed race.

Deck the Hall

2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Free admission. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Join a festive celebration in downtown Duluth for a snow playground and giant snow slide, free crafts for all ages, food trucks, carolers and more.

Buford Holiday Festival and Parade

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Free. 301 E. Main St., Buford. 770-596-8178.

Watch a parade as it moves from Tannery Row to Hill Street, followed by a festival with artisan craft vendors, stage performances, bouncy houses, another appearance by Santa and more.