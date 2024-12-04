‘Celtic Thunder’ vocalist Emmet Cahill to perform Christmas concert in Marietta

Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill, lead singer with “Celtic Thunder,” performs at 7 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Marietta, 56 Whitlock Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
The acclaimed vocalist will be accompanied by pianist Seamus Brett with featured performances by the church’s chancel choir and Glatter-Götz Pipe Organ. The concert will feature Christmas carols and sing-a-longs.
Tickets are $40. Children 12 and younger may attend for free but require a ticket.
Nursery staff will provide childcare for children ages 8 weeks to 5 years. Register for childcare here by Friday.
A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and will feature a concert preview, photo opportunities and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Reception patrons will receive reserved seating at the front of the sanctuary at the concert. Preview reception tickets are $150.
Proceeds benefit the Music Ministry of First United Methodist Church of Marietta.
Register for the concert and preview reception here.
