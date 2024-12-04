Breaking: Donald Trump picks Kelly Loeffler as head of the Small Business Administration
Arts and Culture
Arts and Culture

‘Celtic Thunder’ vocalist Emmet Cahill to perform Christmas concert in Marietta

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Stokes

Credit: Richard Stokes

38 minutes ago

Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill, lead singer with “Celtic Thunder,” performs at 7 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Marietta, 56 Whitlock Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The acclaimed vocalist will be accompanied by pianist Seamus Brett with featured performances by the church’s chancel choir and Glatter-Götz Pipe Organ. The concert will feature Christmas carols and sing-a-longs.

Tickets are $40. Children 12 and younger may attend for free but require a ticket.

Nursery staff will provide childcare for children ages 8 weeks to 5 years. Register for childcare here by Friday.

A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and will feature a concert preview, photo opportunities and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Reception patrons will receive reserved seating at the front of the sanctuary at the concert. Preview reception tickets are $150.

Proceeds benefit the Music Ministry of First United Methodist Church of Marietta.

Register for the concert and preview reception here.

ajc.com

Credit: courtesy

icon to expand image

Credit: courtesy

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From Bach to Beyonce, why a church orchestra aims to lift up young musicians of color
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

We ready! Jonesboro High School band set to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of the City of Duluth

Play in the snow, shop and more at Duluth’s Deck the Hall celebration
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cirque du Soleil brings a classic Christmas tale to the Fox
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cirque du Soleil brings a classic Christmas tale to the Fox
HEAT CHECK
Here are the best albums by Georgia artists in 2024, ranked
This Atlanta-based historian is on a mission to make fashion more diverse
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’58m ago
Promised Druid Hills HS renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again