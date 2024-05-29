Metro Atlanta is home to many fun activities, but for children or adults with sensory processing issues, large crowds and loud noises can pose some challenges.

The following hosting sensory friendly happenings this June or offer tools to help make your visit more fun and welcoming.

Sensory friendly playtime

9-11 a.m. Sunday, June 2. Adults and children $15.95, adults with SNAP EBT free, children with SNAP EBT $2.68 (EBT and photo ID required for these discounts), members free. Prices higher at the door. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

Enjoy a sensory-modified playtime with Science Bar: The Science of Sound and Art Studio: Qualeasha’s Quilts. During this playtime, admission is limited, and the museum makes sound adjustments. A social story is available to help prepare for your visit, and sensory packs are available at the welcome center. After your playtime, you’re welcome to stay for the rest of the day.

Cherokee County Aquatic Center: Tropical Night at the Oasis

4:30-7 p.m. $5 per person. Saturday, June 8. Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton. 678-880-4760.

Join in the fun at the Cherokee Aquatic Center’s indoor and outdoor pools for swimming, pizza, games and fun. The event, part of the venue’s therapeutic recreation program, is specially designed for individuals with special needs and is sensory friendly. All ages are welcome.

’Sesame Street the Musical’

1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23. $52 and up. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. SW, Atlanta. Ticket sales 404-873-3391, administration 404-873-3089.

“Sesame Street the Musical” offers two performances that are sensory friendly and include considerations such as lowered sound levels, no abrupt/startling sounds or light cues and house lights that remain half-on throughout the performance. Tickets include admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum.

Sensory friendly afternoons at the Southern Museum

2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. Included with general admission of $5-$10, free for children 2 and youngers and members. Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

On the last Tuesday of each month, the Southern Museum hosts a sensory friendly afternoon. Visitors with autism, sensory processing issues or special needs will be able to explore the museum at their own pace, and all ages are welcome.

Neurodivergent stories and tunes

11-11:45 a.m. Monday, June 10, and Monday, June 24. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9707.

Join Miss Jessica for a special small group storytime for neurodivergent patrons. Call or email the branch to register by the Saturday before the event. The storytime is for ages 2-6, and you’ll need to stay with your child during the program.

Sensory friendly movie showings

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2331.

Bring your own blanket and make yourself comfortable for a showing of a sensory friendly children’s movie in the downstairs program room. All ages are welcome.

Sensory friendly movies at NCG Cinema

Saturday, June 8, 15, 22 and 29. Multiple metro Atlanta locations of NCG Cinemas.

See sensory friendly movies at NCG Cinemas on Saturdays in June with “Despicable Me” showing June 8, “Shrek 2″ on June 15, “How to Train Your Dragon” on June 22, and “The Land Before Time” on June 29. The movies will be shown without previews, with the sound turned down and the lights on. The environment is judgment free, and it’s OK to talk, sing, walk around and dance.

Chuck E. Cheese sensory sensitive Sundays

Sunday, June 2. Participating metro Atlanta locations open two hours early.

Chuck E. Cheese opens early the first Sunday of the month for sensory sensitive Sunday. Guests can enjoy a quieter environment, dimmed lighting, a sensory friendly arcade, a trained and caring staff, and more.

Adaptive swim night

6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Free. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-297-6107.

Cool off at Wills Park Pool’s adaptive swim night in a pool with zero-depth entry, interactive play stations, a waterslide and more.

Studio Movie Grill special needs screening

11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, and Saturday, June 29. Free for all attendees. Studio Movie Grill, Mansell Crossing, 7730 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-657-0300.

Watch “The Garfield Movie” on June 15 and “Inside Out 2″ on June 29 with the lights up, the volume low and with moving, talking and even dancing in the aisles welcomed. Tickets are available at the box office as early as the Wednesday prior to the Saturday movie.

Additional Atlanta experiences

Atlanta Braves Exceptional Fan Program: The Atlanta Braves offer a social storybook, a sensory map with detailed locations for first aid and other important locations, dedicated accessible seating specialists and more. Buy tickets through the Accessible Seating Department, and you’ll receive a welcome kit with a Braves Exceptional Fan credential that allows you to skip concession lines if needed. The kit will be delivered to you during the game and includes Braves fidgets.

In addition to this program, the Braves also offer a “Matt Pack” at each home game for a family affected by autism. The seats are complementary and include a sensory friendly game experience, a gift pack and close proximity to a quiet space. They’re funded by first baseman Matt Olson’s donation to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. For more information, email mattpack@reclif.com or bravesfoundation@braves.com.

Zoo Atlanta: Zoo Atlanta lets you borrow free sensory bags with fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and more, as well as weighted lap pads. Quiet zones and headphone zones are also available, and the zoo’s staff receives continuous training on assisting and accommodating guests with sensory needs.

Georgia Aquarium: The aquarium offers a sensory room and bags, as well as sensory hours. The hours (from 8-9 a.m. or 9-10 a.m., depending on hours of operation) have lowered guest capacity, reduced lights, and audio and quiet spaces in galleries. The staff receives continuous training on assisting and accommodating guests with sensory needs.

High Museum of Art: A social story is available to help you prepare for your visit, as is a sensory guide with information on stimuli you may encounter. You can also access a sensory map online or at the museum to help you locate spaces that tend to be quieter and less crowded, have low light and allow for tactile engagement and activities.