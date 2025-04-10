7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11. $54.50 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Australian singer and global icon Kylie Minogue, who will be joined by special guest Rita Ora, brings her Tension Tour to the State Farm Arena.

Record Store Day

8 a.m.-7 p.m., 2:30 p.m. performance. Saturday, April 12. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-215-9511.

Celebrate Record Store Day with a performance from the Ocean Blue and giveaways including coffee mugs, postcards and stickers.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Noon-9 p.m. Friday, April 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Artist market closes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 8 a.m. Mimosa 5K Saturday. Free admission; VIP tickets $40-$80; 5K $40 in advance, $45 on race day. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-827-8663

The 89th Atlanta Dogwood Festival features the work of more than 260 artists as well as many musical performances and a Kids Village with creative hands-on activities.

Cobb

Big Shanty Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Free admission. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-423-1330.

The 49th annual festival returns with over 250 arts and crafts vendors, 25 food booths, live music and entertainment and a Ready Go Dog Show. The parade has been canceled this year.

Watch PAWty

3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Free admission. The Plaza at The Battery Atlanta, 775 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Bring your four-legged friend to the Georgia Power Pavilion to watch the Braves on the big screen, shop at pet boutiques and meet LifeLine representatives and discover your new best friend. You can also register online for your pet to receive one of 500 free bandannas.

Blanket Concert Series

6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Free. Reed House, 3080 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Bring a blanket and enjoy a live concert from Funk Cake, an Atlanta band that combines the traditional elements of a rock band with brass instruments.

DeKalb

Family Backyard Campout

4 p.m.-8 a.m. Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. $35 per campsite (up to four people). Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Pitch your tent, gather around the campfire to make s’mores, take a guided night hike through the forest, gaze at the stars and wake up to the peace and beauty of nature.

Callanwolde Spring Concert Series

7:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 11. $35 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner for a concert performed by indie rock band Rose Hotel.

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13, plus additional dates $15-$25. Dana Fine Arts Theatre, Agnes Scott College, 141 E. College Ave., Decatur. 770-396-1726.

See Stage Door Theatre perform this Tony Award-winning musical, which follows a group of unique adolescents as they compete for the spelling bee championship.

North Fulton

Credit: Photo courtesy of North Fulton Master Gardeners Credit: Photo courtesy of North Fulton Master Gardeners

Garden Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Free admission. The Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta.

Buy plants and just about everything garden-related at this North Fulton Master Gardeners event that also features a Children’s Corner with activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

City Green Live

4 p.m. City Green opens, 6 p.m. food trucks open, 7:30 p.m. opening act, 8:30 p.m. main performers. Free. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Bring a chair or blanket and grab a spot on the lawn to see Across the Wide, a traditional and outlaw country band, and Tonic, a rock trio.

Easter Bunny photos and egg hunt

1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Free. Southern Post, 1037 Alpharetta St., Roswell.

Bring the family for photos with the Easter Bunny and then hunt for eggs.

Gwinnett

Lawrenceville Boogie

4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Free general admission, $50 VIP passes, $25 to enter a car in the show. Lawrenceville Square, downtown Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Join in the fun with a multi-genre music fest with three stages of live music, a charity car show and an artist market.

“The Addams Family”

8 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13. $45 and up, $10 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.

Watch as this wonderfully macabre musical, presented as part of the Gas South Theater Broadway Series, tells the story of Wednesday Addams falling in love with a sweet “normal” young man, who comes along with his parents to an Addams Family dinner.

Suwanee Arts Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-878-2818.

Browse and buy art, visit an author’s tent with book signings, sample international cuisine and let the kids have fun with make-and-take projects at a Kid’s Zone.