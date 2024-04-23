Shaky Knees to rock Atlanta again with indie music plenitude

Credit: Photo by Ebru Yildiz Credit: Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Fellow Great White Northerners Arcade Fire play on the evening of May 3, preceded by indie rock icons Interpol. The latter is still touring in support of 2022′s “The Other Side of Make-Believe,” its well-received seventh record featuring “Mr. Credit” and the soaring “Renegade Hearts.”

Perhaps no other Shaky Knees artist has had a rise as meteoric as Noah Kahan. Just five years removed from the release of his debut album and a single year after his Best New Artist nomination, the Vermont-raised performer has put out multiple versions of breakthrough record “Stick Season,” earned a No. 1 UK single and collaborated with everyone from Post Malone to Kacey Musgraves. Kahan released a 7-inch single for Record Store Day that features him covering an Olivia Rodrigo song live and vice versa. And he’s now a festival headliner.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The schedule for the afternoon of May 4 features performances from Blondshell, Grace Cummings and Holly Humberstone. Blondshell released her first album a year ago following a change in both performing name and direction, earning rave reviews and a spot opening for Liz Phair. Aussie singer-songwriter Cummings is touring in support of her brand-new third record “Ramona,” an emotive, heavily orchestrated effort that puts effective emphasis on her stunning voice. Humberstone, from Grantham, England, won a Brit Award for Rising Star in 2022 and released the debut album “Paint My Bedroom Black” six months ago. This will be her second appearance in Atlanta following an opening slot for Olivia Rodrigo in 2022.

The UK’s Royal Blood performs early on the evening of May 4. The garage rock duo has released four albums and won a slew of awards in its homeland, not least a Brit Award in 2014. Emo stalwarts Sunny Day Real Estate are appearing in their fourth incarnation after Chris Jordan joined as bassist several years ago. While the ‘90s mainstays haven’t put out a studio record since 2000, they do have a live album set for release soon via Sub Pop.

Co-headliners Queens of the Stone Age and Weezer will wrap up May 4 with a one-two punch. QOTSA recently completed a lengthy Canadian tour in support of last year’s Top 10, Grammy-nominated “In Times New Roman…,” a collection of songs reflecting the recent ups and downs in frontman Josh Homme’s life. Weezer has done a bit of everything across alternative rock over the last few decades, from launching hits such as “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So” to recording multiple Toto covers. Most recently, the band released a set of EPs based on the seasons and announced a fall tour during which it will play the “(Blue Album)” in its entirety.

Credit: Photo by Andreas Neumann Credit: Photo by Andreas Neumann

London duo the Nova Twins play early on May 5, bringing their punk-inspired heavy sound to Central Park. The band, Amy Love and Georgia South, opened tours for Muna and Muse last year. Waxahatchee, the project of Alabama’s Katie Crutchfield, is set to play later that afternoon. Crutchfield’s folk rock sound and songwriting prowess has long dazzled fans and critics, and the recent album “Tigers Blood” has continued that tradition. The feedback-drenched style of Dinosaur Jr. will be on display on the Ponce de Leon stage as the J Mascis-led trio returns to the city. The band released its most recent album “Sweep It Into Space” in 2021.

The one and only Billy Idol returns to Shaky Knees on the evening of May 5, drawing on a rich solo discography dating to his 1981 hit “Dancing With Myself.” The onetime leader of the early punk band Generation X has continued to tour with long-time guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens. The festival concludes with the omnipresent Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters, who also headlined in 2021. There will be a bittersweet air to the set as fan favorite Taylor Hawkins died in 2022, though Vandals and Devo drummer Josh Freese is a more than capable replacement. The band has earned its fair share of accolades (including induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and 15 Grammy awards) and shows no signs of slowing down. Last year’s “But Here We Are” reflected the loss of both Hawkins and Grohl’s mother Virginia, garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Shaky Knees also continues its tradition of partnering with local venues to put on late night shows featuring artists appearing at the festival. From Miike Snow at Center Stage on May 3 to Pond at Terminal West on May 4, a range of concerts will allow fans to see their favorite bands play intimate sets before or after their festival slots.

MUSIC PREVIEW

Shaky Knees Festival

May 3-5. Central Park, entrance at 395 Piedmont Ave. One-day ticket options available, starting at $165. (Three-day tickets are sold out.) Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with music starting at 11:45 each day, ending at 11 p.m. May 3-4 and 10 p.m. May 5. For tickets, full schedule and other information: shakykneesfestival.com.