The Battery has events for just about everyone this February and March

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
From the big game to St. Patrick’s Day, check out what’s in store around Truist Park

Anyone who has been to the entertainment area in the heart of The Battery Atlanta knows there is more to do than just grab dinner and drinks before a Braves game.

Live at The Battery Atlanta’s lineup of events in the upcoming months is proof of that.

ExploreWhere to eat and drink at The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park

February

The fun begins Sunday, February 12, with Big Game Bash. Football fans who gather at Sports & Social for the 21-and-older event can enjoy not only beer bucket specials and themed cocktails, but also games and giveaways. Tickets begin at $15 are available here. Tables can be reserved for $35-125 here.

Get your beads out for the next weekend, because Mardi Gras is coming to Cobb County on Saturday, February 18. Feast on Cajun dishes and an exclusive VIP Low Country boil while sipping hurricanes and listening live music. A $25 general admission ticket gets you in the event and one drink. The $50 VIP tickets include admission, three drinks and the aforementioned Low Country boil. Tickets can be bought here.

March

The Battery Atlanta will hold its first National Fighting Championship event Friday, March 10. You can expect to at least a dozen amateur MMA and Muay Thai fights in the NFC cage. Tickets for the 18-and-older event — with some areas being 21 and older — can be purchased here soon.

Green beer can mean only one thing: Shamrocks & Shenanigans on Friday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. In addition to signature drinks and live entertainment, basketball fans can enjoy the March tournament on the 32-foot LED TV. You can buy tickets here starting Friday.

ExploreAtlanta food halls: Ph'east at The Battery Atlanta

Ongoing events

If you can’t make one of the above events, don’t fret; you can enjoy weekly and monthly themes throughout the year.

  • Girls Night Out: food and drink specials 8-11p.m. every Thursday
  • Freedom Friday: Military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members to skip the line, get free cover and enjoy drink specials the first Friday of each month.
  • Silent Saturday: Grab a pair of headphones and groove with beats of local DJs.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

