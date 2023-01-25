The Battery has events for just about everyone this February and March

Live at The Battery Atlanta’s lineup of events in the upcoming months is proof of that.

Explore Where to eat and drink at The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park

February

The fun begins Sunday, February 12, with Big Game Bash. Football fans who gather at Sports & Social for the 21-and-older event can enjoy not only beer bucket specials and themed cocktails, but also games and giveaways. Tickets begin at $15 are available here. Tables can be reserved for $35-125 here.