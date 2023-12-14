The 2023 Christmas list: 8 local nonprofits to donate to this Christmas

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift to celebrate people who don’t need or want a material present, honor them with a donation to a local nonprofit organization in their name.
Credit: Brandon Jenkins
Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA). What began as a soup kitchen has blossomed into a full-fledged program that assists seniors by providing services including chef-prepared food and pantry goods, home repairs and pet food supply and food pantry. While servicing some of Atlanta’s most vulnerable and underserved communities for almost 60 years, the organization still relies on monetary donations to sustain its robust programs and offerings. The organization also relies on volunteers to deliver meals especially since, according to its website, one in four seniors faces the threat of hunger and social isolation. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. mowatl.org/donations
Hope Atlanta. There have been several iterations of Hope Atlanta, but the goal remains the same — combat homelessness and hunger. For over a century, Hope has served summer meals to kids, helped Atlantans find shelter and reduced food insecurity. Programs and services include providing permanent and special needs housing, person-to-person outreach, prevention services such as rental assistance and eviction, support for veterans and emergency services. 458 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-817-7070, hopeatlanta.org/give-hope
Credit: Photo ©Copyright Gary S. Chapma
Atlanta Mission. For 85 years, this Christ-centered organization has been working to help unhoused men, women and children. In addition to food and shelter, the Atlanta Mission supports clients’ spiritual, personal, and professional development via counseling, educational services, job placement and coaching. It operates four facilities throughout metro Atlanta — a men’s shelter called The Shepherd’s Inn, men’s recovery program called The Potter’s House, women and children’s shelter named My Sister’s House and an emergency shelter for women and children known as Restoration House. Fiscal donations are allocated throughout the organization, and donations from wishlists on the website can be dropped off at the facility. 2353 Bolton Road NW, Atlanta, 404-588-4000, atlantamission.org/ways-to-give
Credit: Viviana Fonseca
Atlanta Community Food Bank. Working with food pantries, community kitchens, childcare centers, shelters and senior centers to distribute food, this community-based partnership program also offers educational resources in addition to food. Through Dec. 31, donations will be doubled so every dollar can provide six meals. 3400 N. Desert Drive, East Point. 404-892-9822, acfb.org
Atlanta Children’s Foundation. Former Atlanta Hawks player Kevin Willis and his brother Robert founded this organization, to help foster children more than 20 years ago. Through programs and partnerships like THE Village and Crisis Card, children and young adults ages 6-21 can participate in therapeutic residential summer camps, partake in entrepreneurial curriculum and receive emergency access to funds for food, clothing and shelter. Donations can be made via PayPal. 1050 Crown Pointe Parkway, Atlanta. 404-341-9396, atlantachildren.org
Credit: Jason Iyobhebhe
Hosea Helps. Civil rights leader, minister and philanthropist Hosea Williams founded this organization, which provides financial assistance for rent and utility bills, food and school supplies for students and meals for seniors. For over 50 years, Hosea Helps has provided resources and funds for financial planning homelessness prevention, back-to-school events, access to self-sufficiency workshops and the notable Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless program. Fiscal, product and professional service donations are accepted. 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-755-3353, 4hosea.org/giving
Credit: Handout
LifeLine Animal Project. Help end animal shelter euthanasia throughout Fulton and DeKalb Counties with a donation to LifeLine. Additionally, the organization helps reunite pets with their owners, provides foster and permanent home services and offers spay and neuter clinics through monetary donations. 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta. 404-292-8800, lifelineanimal.org/donate-today
