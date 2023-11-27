The 2023 Christmas gift guide: Get out with these 8 bikes

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

For kids

Pick a size. Whether you’re gifting a toddler or teen, woom offers just the right size since bikes range from 12″ to 26″ wheels and have special features. For instance, the woom 1 toddler bike is designed as a balance bike without pedals to help kids learn to steer; the lightweight woom 2 has pedals and handle brakes; and woom 3 is a versatile bike with eight gears. Each is also available in up to seven colors. Recommended for ages 18 months to 14 years old. $249-$699. woom.com.

Credit: MARK CLIFFORD Credit: MARK CLIFFORD

Accommodates growth spurts. Ride around town Christmas Day and for years to come on the Electra Sprocket, a two-wheel bike with 20″ tires designed with adjustable pedal mount positions for riders from 3′8″ to 4′5″. Built on an aluminum frame, the bike also features front and rear brakes for quick and easy stops. And, if your kiddo has a preferred color, this bike is available in three cool hues: Neptune blue, peachy keen and mermaid, a teal color. Recommended for ages 5-8. $389.99. electra.trekbikes.com.

Credit: ASHA FULLER Credit: ASHA FULLER

Treat-filled wagon. Younger children who need a bit more time before riding a bike independently can enjoy being carted around and a load of treats as they unwrap the Christmas morning gift basket from Dylan’s Candy Bar. The practical Radio Flyer wagon is great for toting kids and a few of their favorite toys and features edible sweets and shareable gifts including candy straws, chocolate bars, a rainbow lollipop, foiled chocolate covered cookie set and sour candy buttons. A glass ornament, mini-bear, mug and more are also in the Santa-size bag of goodies. The wagon can come in handy when children are ready to roll around the neighborhood to go caroling … or show off their latest wheels year-round. $350. dylanscandybar.com.

For everyone. For bikes and accessories, shop at Clutch Bike Shop which offers myriad rides for beginners, commuters, racers and children in categories such as road, mountain, comfort and BMX. Staff is available to discuss specific needs, sizes, comfort and assist with test rides. The current collection of cool wheels includes a classic unicycle; the Sun Revolutions cruiser with wide handlebars and a retro look for adults; Sun Flower Power kid-friendly 16″ bike with training wheels; and much more. Prices vary. 1384 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-594-4205, clutchbicycleshop.com.

For adults

City bike. Urban dwellers can appreciate the retro-inspired seven-speed Beaumont City Bike by Retrospec that’s built on a steel frame. It’s available in seven colors and includes features like handlebar shifting plus space to add a basket which is offered as an add-on, a sturdy rear rack that can accommodate packages and safety bell to alert others you’re on a roll. Outside of utilitarian needs and running errands, this bike is great for cycling through areas like Piedmont Park or the Westside Trail. $259.99-$329.99. retrospec.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Foldable bikes. Maximize space with a Brompton foldable bike. Opt for the C-line Explore which features six speeds, folding pedals, sleek sliver accents and reflectors for safer riding. Six colors are available and paired with handlebar options such as mid, low and high, perfect for selecting a comfortable grip. $1,750-$1,950. us.brompton.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Recumbent bike. A three-wheeled bike Mobo Triton Pro bike allows adults to stylishly cruise thanks to its ergonomic design, a recumbent cushioned seat, hand brakes and an adjustable frame that accommodates a rider between 4′ and 6′3″. This is a great gift for people who are interested in riding along the Atlanta Beltline, their neighborhood or other smooth-paved areas. Available in four colors. $589.99. mobocruiser.com.

Mountain bike. For a rugged adventure, the Mountain Pass mountain bike by Schwinn can help riders explore new trails in various outdoor terrains. This model features a whopping 21 speeds, an adjustable seat height, 27.5″ all-terrain tires that can conquer flat surfaces as well as ascents and descents in the foothills, a suspension fork that absorbs shock for better control when riding and more, making it a staple and much appreciated gift for years to come. Available at Target. $369.99. target.com.