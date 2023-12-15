City Winery Atlanta shows. Eat, drink and be merry while listening to music. Throughout December, shows include performances by Grammy-nominated R&B vocal group After 7 and Purple Madness, a Prince tribute concert, as well as live podcasts. Post-holiday performances by Americana act Donna the Buffalo and Grammy-nominated R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn plus select comedy and brunch events are available. The venue is offering an in-kind gift promotion that nets buyers an extra $30 for every $100 food and drink gift purchase. The bonus can be given as a present to yourself or someone on your gift list. Dates and prices vary. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com/atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Shane’s Gourmet Cookies Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Shane’s Gourmet Cookies

Sugar Shane’s Gourmet Cookies. Treat folks with something sweet in the form of these extra-large chewy cookies. Fifteen flavors are available including strawberry shortcake, a green and red cookie called Charlie Brown and fan favorite cookies and cream, made with Oreo chunks and a cookies and cream bar. Three locations — Midtown Atlanta, Ponce City Market and Sandy Springs — make it easy for in-store purchases or delivery just in time to leave cookies and milk out for Santa. $4-$6 each. Multiple locations. sugarshanes.com

Match South prints. This Atlanta-based company offers a slew of iconic matchboxes, printed on white paper, such as the Atlanta Braves, Waffle House, vintage Clermont Hotel and Piedmont Driving Club. Prints are available framed and unframed and can be purchased locally at Miller Collective. $39-$135. Match South, matchsouth.com. Miller Collective, 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-549-7743, shop-millercollective.com

Credit: Courtesy of FACE FOUNDRIÉ Credit: Courtesy of FACE FOUNDRIÉ

Faced — The Facial Studio. Give the gift of glam this holiday season with a gift card to this skincare studio that specializes in facial services. Visitors can select custom facials and esthetician-led treatments such as microdermabrasion, ultrasonic skin scrubber, enzyme peels and steam sessions. Services are available a la carte as well via membership levels with one or two visits per month. There are four metro Atlanta locations — Buckhead, Morningside Village, Westside Provisions District and Avenue East Cobb. Prices vary. Multiple locations. facedfacialstudio.com

Credit: Courtesy of Born Baby Credit: Courtesy of Born Baby

Born Baby hand puppet. Kids can slip on this soft dinosaur hand puppet for endless fun and creative storytelling. Available in dark green, the cuddly gantosaurus rex is made of cotton and linen and will stand on its own. $42. Available at Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-626-1860, shopbornbaby.com

Credit: Kelly Lane Credit: Kelly Lane

Fairhaven Circle. Bring the vibrancy of bold colors and textures of India home with a collection of pillows from this Atlanta-based home decor company. The plush pillows are a comfortable addition in bedrooms, living rooms, dens and workspaces and add elegant, modern style. Prices vary. fairhavencircle.com