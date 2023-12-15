Shopping locally for last-minute gifts this Christmas can only bring you good Atlanta karma. With seven curated gift ideas including performances at a local venue, vibrant pillows, cheeky sleep masks and a hand puppet to keep kids entertained, this guide should help make the holiday season a merrier for metro Atlanta retailers and gift recipients alike. Some gift cards have promotional offers so you can give someone on your list a gift and keep a little something for yourself.
Credit: Courtesy of Veronica Beard
Mulberry silk sleep masks. Sleep in style with black silk sleep masks featuring cheeky messages — one carries the message “Tonight” and the other, “Not Tonight” — embroidered in white. Regardless of the message, the masks may help achieve a good night’s rest when you need one. $46. 211 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-301-4202, veronicabeard.com
City Winery Atlanta shows. Eat, drink and be merry while listening to music. Throughout December, shows include performances by Grammy-nominated R&B vocal group After 7 and Purple Madness, a Prince tribute concert, as well as live podcasts. Post-holiday performances by Americana act Donna the Buffalo and Grammy-nominated R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn plus select comedy and brunch events are available. The venue is offering an in-kind gift promotion that nets buyers an extra $30 for every $100 food and drink gift purchase. The bonus can be given as a present to yourself or someone on your gift list. Dates and prices vary. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com/atlanta
Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Shane’s Gourmet Cookies
Sugar Shane’s Gourmet Cookies. Treat folks with something sweet in the form of these extra-large chewy cookies. Fifteen flavors are available including strawberry shortcake, a green and red cookie called Charlie Brown and fan favorite cookies and cream, made with Oreo chunks and a cookies and cream bar. Three locations — Midtown Atlanta, Ponce City Market and Sandy Springs — make it easy for in-store purchases or delivery just in time to leave cookies and milk out for Santa. $4-$6 each. Multiple locations. sugarshanes.com
Match South prints. This Atlanta-based company offers a slew of iconic matchboxes, printed on white paper, such as the Atlanta Braves, Waffle House, vintage Clermont Hotel and Piedmont Driving Club. Prints are available framed and unframed and can be purchased locally at Miller Collective. $39-$135. Match South, matchsouth.com. Miller Collective, 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-549-7743, shop-millercollective.com
Credit: Courtesy of FACE FOUNDRIÉ
Faced — The Facial Studio. Give the gift of glam this holiday season with a gift card to this skincare studio that specializes in facial services. Visitors can select custom facials and esthetician-led treatments such as microdermabrasion, ultrasonic skin scrubber, enzyme peels and steam sessions. Services are available a la carte as well via membership levels with one or two visits per month. There are four metro Atlanta locations — Buckhead, Morningside Village, Westside Provisions District and Avenue East Cobb. Prices vary. Multiple locations. facedfacialstudio.com
Credit: Courtesy of Born Baby
Born Baby hand puppet. Kids can slip on this soft dinosaur hand puppet for endless fun and creative storytelling. Available in dark green, the cuddly gantosaurus rex is made of cotton and linen and will stand on its own. $42. Available at Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-626-1860, shopbornbaby.com
Credit: Kelly Lane
Fairhaven Circle. Bring the vibrancy of bold colors and textures of India home with a collection of pillows from this Atlanta-based home decor company. The plush pillows are a comfortable addition in bedrooms, living rooms, dens and workspaces and add elegant, modern style. Prices vary. fairhavencircle.com
