Thanksgiving weekend events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

World of Illumination Candy Rush. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N. #100, Marietta. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 22 and continuing through Jan. 3. $45 plus taxes and fees on weekends and holidays, $35 on weekdays. worldofillumination.com/candyrush.

Ooh and aah as you drive your way through a mile-long show of nearly two million lights with animated Christmas characters and more. Tickets are sold online only.

Carpool Cinema. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. $35 per car. Marietta Square Market, 68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. eventbrite.com.

Get in the Christmas spirit by watching the holiday movie “Elf” from your car.

Pop -in for Family Fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. $5 per person with a family maximum of $20. Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710. mariettahistory.org.

Explore the Marietta Museum of History and make an aviation craft to take home.

DeKalb

Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 22. Free with Fernbank regular mission of $18-$20 and for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Celebrate the holidays with Fernbank’s exhibit of trees and other displays reflecting traditions around the world. You can also walk among giant decorated snow globes and glide around the sock skating rink.

FAB Friday. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 20. various downtown Decatur locations, including the plaza. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Wear a mask and dine outside, shop sidewalk pop-ups and enjoy an open-air tent market on the plaza.

Artful Elf Virtual Sale. Saturday, Nov. 21 through Dec. 24. virtual event. splashfestivals.com.

The Dunwoody Art Festival has been canceled for 2020, but the Artful Elf Virtual Sale will combine the artisans from six festivals. It’s a great chance to shop for colorful, creative gifts for the holidays or for yourself.

Family Day: Winter Penguin. 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $27 per person. Painting with a Twist, 4512 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-676-9524. paintingwithatwist.com.

Bring your child age 5 and up to paint a cute picture of a holiday penguin.

North Fulton

Avalon on Ice. noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22-Jan. 18. $18 person including skates, $14 children 9 years old and under. 1400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. experienceavalon.com.

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at this Rockefeller-inspired rink.

Cirque Italia Water Circus: Gold Unit. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. $10-$50. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-9273. gold.cirqueitalia.com.

Circus arts — including trapeze artistry, BMX biking and roller skating — are performed on a custom-designed water stage.

Drive-In Feature. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. $28 for two people in one car and $7 for each additional person with a $49 maximum. The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C-103, Sandy Springs. springscinema.com.

Watch “The Santa Claus,” starring Tim Allen as a man who has to take Santa’s place after accidentally making him fall off a roof.

Outdoor Barre. 9:45 a.m. sign-in, 10 a.m. class start. Sunday, Nov. 22. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. johnscreekga.gov.

Take a bar-less barre class to get a fun, low-impact full-body workout.

Gwinnett

DL Hughley. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. $40-$50. Atlanta Comedy Club, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. #114B, Norcross. 770-724-6400. atlcomedytheater.com.

Laugh along with DL Hughley, an actor, political commentator, radio host, author and stand-up comedian. The show is for guests 21 and up.

Santa Arrival. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Santa arrives at 1:30 p.m. Adults $18, seniors 65 and up $15 and $12 children age 2-12. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. train-museum.org.

Bring your own camera to take photos of the kiddos with Santa after his arrival. They can also write letters to him from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. before the family hops on a train ride.

Evergreen: Vintage Market Days of Greater Atlanta. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 22. $5-$10. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. facebook.com.

Shop for goods from vendors, artisans and makers, who will sell items including Christmas and home décor, seasonal plantings and on-trend clothing and jewelry, art, shoes and purses.

Socially Distant with the Nathan Sheppard Band. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $20 advance tickets, $25 day of show, virtual streaming event free, but tips accepted. Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749. eddieowenspresents.com.

Join singer/songwriter Nathan Sheppard to hear his strong voice, thoughtful lyrics and guitar style.