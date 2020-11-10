6 spirited things to do this holiday season

The Roof at Ponce City Market transforms into a winter wonderland beginning on November 27. The Roof will feature private igloos, an ice skating rink, and Griswold family-worthy holiday décor — the perfect backdrop for those Instagrammable moments. The igloo experiences will also be available at 9 Mile Station, The Roof’s luxurious indoor-outdoor restaurant. The restaurant igloos are 21 and up, and offer a more relaxed, cozy outdoor environment that pairs nicely with the delicious food, hot drinks, and one of Atlanta’s best skyline views.

Bask in the Holiday Lights at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Nightly through Jan. 16, 2021 including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, from 5 to 11 p.m. Adult general admission tickets range from $24.95 to $44.95, children’s general admission tickets range from $21.95 to $41.95.Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-876-5859, www.atlantabg.org

The spectacular display of lights, Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, returns with new safety protocols for 2020. The Botanical Gardens annual holiday festival now includes reduced nightly capacity, mask requirements for all guests over 10 years of age (and at all times indoors), and other social distancing prevention measures. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Explore Victorian Holiday returns to Oakland Cemetery for sixth year

Enjoy a Stone Mountain Christmas

Stone Mountain Christmas. Select dates through Jan. 3. Adult Christmas one-day attractions pass, $31.95, children’s Christmas one-day attractions pass, $29.95.Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, 800-401-2407, www.stonemountainpark.com

Sadly, there is no Snow Mountain in 2020, but there are tons of other ways to get into the holiday spirit at Stone Mountain. From Christmas characters brought to life to a ride on the Scenic Railroad, evenings full of festive music and millions of sparkling lights, you can’t miss when you choose Stone Mountain as a holiday destination.

Experience “The Nutcracker” 2020

The Nutcracker Drive-In Movie Experience. Dec. 2-6. General admission tickets start at $100 per car, with premium front-row parking starting at $150. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta, 770-916-2800, www.atlantaballet.com. The Nutcracker On-Demand: Nov. 16 through Dec. 27.

Despite all we’ve been through this year, we can still take our families to see the Sugar Plum Fairy and the evil Mouse King battle it out this holiday season. The Atlanta Ballet is back with the holiday classic for 2020, this year featuring a new way to experience the magic of “The Nutcracker”.

Fans will have a chance to attend a drive-in viewing event taking place over five days at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are selling out fast, so act quickly. Once they’re gone, worry not. The Ballet also offers on-demand access to a previously-recorded version of the production.

Home for The Holidays Showhouse

Home for The Holidays Showhouse tours. Nov. 12 through Dec. 6. Thursday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Closed every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day. General admission tickets $35.2020 Home for the Holidays Showhouse, 810 Kenry Ct., Atlanta, www.atlantaholidayhome.com

Tucked away in Buckhead’s Ivy Ridge and open for events this holiday season is the beautifully appointed Holiday Showhouse, from Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles. The stunning 6,500-square-foot Nantucket cottage is open most days for tours. The Holiday Showhouse will also play host in November and December to a series of events including Candlelight Tours (Nov. 19 and Dec. 3), a “Naughty or Nice Holiday Brunch” on Nov. 29, and instructional courses on artistic gift wrapping (Dec. 5). Proceeds from the Holiday Showhouse benefit Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.

License to Chill Snow Island

License to Chill Snow Island. Select dates and various prices available, Nov. 6 through Feb. 21, 2021. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy., Buford, 470-323-3440, www.margaritavilleresorts.com

Take a drive to Buford this winter and escape to Margaritasville’s License to Chill Snow Island. It’s a wonderful place to be outdoors and active; from snow tubing on an eight-story snow slide, gliding around an ice rink, and fun carnival rides. As a bonus, you’ll be able to check out the biggest holiday change in 2020 at the lake.

Gone, sadly, is the Magical Nights of Lights drive-through tour, replaced for the first time by the Lakeside Lights Spectacular, an all-new walk through Christmas lighting experience. The walk is three-quarters of a mile through a mix of the traditional driving experience displays and many new ones, all backdropped by holiday music and other surprises along the way.